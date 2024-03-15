NC State Defeats No. 11 Duke 74-69, Advances to ACC Semifinals

On Thursday night, the 10th-seeded NC State Wolfpack achieved a remarkable victory, toppling No. 11 Duke with a score of 74-69 during the ACC Tournament quarterfinals held in Washington. DJ Horne emerged as a key player for the Wolfpack, securing 18 points that included pivotal free throws in the game's concluding moments, propelling NC State into a semifinal showdown against third-seeded Virginia.

Wolfpack's Unyielding Spirit

NC State's journey through the ACC Tournament has been nothing short of spectacular, with the team now having won three games in as many days. Their resilience and conditioning were evident as they outlasted Duke in a game that saw them lead throughout the second half. Despite a late rally attempt by Duke, including a technical foul shot and a layup that narrowed the gap to two points, Horne's free throws sealed the victory for NC State.

Duke's Struggles and Filipowski's Efforts

Kyle Filipowski, with an impressive 28 points and 14 rebounds, led Duke's charge. However, the Blue Devils' efforts were thwarted by NC State's strong defense, particularly against Filipowski in the latter half. This loss marks Duke's earliest exit from the ACC Tournament since 2016, not accounting for COVID-19-related cancellations. Duke's poor performance from the 3-point range, hitting just 5 out of 20 attempts, further compounded their woes.

Implications for the NCAA Tournament

As NC State advances to face Virginia in the semifinals, their dream of an automatic NCAA Tournament bid remains alive. Their victory over Duke not only highlights their potential but also underscores the unpredictable nature of college basketball. For Duke, this loss serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils will need to regroup and address their shortcomings if they wish to make a deep run in the upcoming games.