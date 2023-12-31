en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

NBL’s Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
NBL’s Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season

In an unexpected turn of events, Gary Browne, a guard for the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the National Basketball League (NBL), has managed to dodge suspension after being charged with striking for the second time this season. The incident, which took place during a game on Saturday, involved Browne punching Brisbane Bullets center Aron Baynes in the stomach, a reaction to Browne colliding with Baynes’ screen.

Browne’s Punishment and Previous Offence

Initially, the act was deemed to merit a one-game suspension. However, Browne and the Phoenix opted for an early guilty plea, which helped to reduce the penalty to a $1550 fine. The panel that assessed the incident judged the strike to be intentional, of medium impact, and low contact. Earlier in the season, Browne received a $1010 fine for striking Adelaide’s Tohi Smith-Milner, which was also decreased to $700 upon an early guilty plea. The fine was imposed for conduct deemed intentional, low contact, and low impact.

Phoenix Coach’s Reaction and Team’s Status

Phoenix coach Mike Kelly openly criticized Browne’s actions, labelling them as ‘selfish’ and ‘bone-headed’. Despite the charges and the stir caused, Browne will be ready to take part in the Phoenix’s upcoming face-off against Illawarra on January 5. The Phoenix are presently walking on thin ice as they cling onto a top-five spot in the league, maintaining a 9-10 win-loss record.

Impact on the Recent Game

Despite Browne’s heated incident, Brisbane Bullets managed to secure a 95-83 victory, breaking their four-game losing streak. Nathan Sobey led the team’s victory charge, contributing a whopping 35 points. The win pushed Brisbane just two wins behind third place and saw them clinch the series against the Phoenix. The Phoenix, despite displaying a strong performance, felt the impact of Browne’s absence in the final quarter due to his ejection, affecting the team’s overall performance.

0
Australia NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell

By Salman Khan

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death ...
@Australia · 34 mins
Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death ...
heart comment 0
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell
50 seconds
Boxies Trend Takes Over Cricket World as David Warner Prepares for Farewell
Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW
2 mins
Tony Khan Addresses Safety and Harassment Concerns in AEW
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
4 mins
Israeli Military Blocks Ambulances: A Dire Situation Unfolds
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
5 mins
Incumbent Felix Tshisekedi Expected to Win DR Congo Presidential Elections
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
7 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
7 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
8 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
9 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
9 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
11 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app