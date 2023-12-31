NBL’s Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season

In an unexpected turn of events, Gary Browne, a guard for the South East Melbourne Phoenix in the National Basketball League (NBL), has managed to dodge suspension after being charged with striking for the second time this season. The incident, which took place during a game on Saturday, involved Browne punching Brisbane Bullets center Aron Baynes in the stomach, a reaction to Browne colliding with Baynes’ screen.

Browne’s Punishment and Previous Offence

Initially, the act was deemed to merit a one-game suspension. However, Browne and the Phoenix opted for an early guilty plea, which helped to reduce the penalty to a $1550 fine. The panel that assessed the incident judged the strike to be intentional, of medium impact, and low contact. Earlier in the season, Browne received a $1010 fine for striking Adelaide’s Tohi Smith-Milner, which was also decreased to $700 upon an early guilty plea. The fine was imposed for conduct deemed intentional, low contact, and low impact.

Phoenix Coach’s Reaction and Team’s Status

Phoenix coach Mike Kelly openly criticized Browne’s actions, labelling them as ‘selfish’ and ‘bone-headed’. Despite the charges and the stir caused, Browne will be ready to take part in the Phoenix’s upcoming face-off against Illawarra on January 5. The Phoenix are presently walking on thin ice as they cling onto a top-five spot in the league, maintaining a 9-10 win-loss record.

Impact on the Recent Game

Despite Browne’s heated incident, Brisbane Bullets managed to secure a 95-83 victory, breaking their four-game losing streak. Nathan Sobey led the team’s victory charge, contributing a whopping 35 points. The win pushed Brisbane just two wins behind third place and saw them clinch the series against the Phoenix. The Phoenix, despite displaying a strong performance, felt the impact of Browne’s absence in the final quarter due to his ejection, affecting the team’s overall performance.