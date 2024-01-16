NBCUniversal and Roku Launch Nine New Channels on The Roku Channel

In a move designed to broaden their content offerings, NBCUniversal and Roku have launched nine new channels on The Roku Channel in the United States. These channels, part of NBCUniversal's TV and streaming portfolio, come from the NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution library. They are the latest additions to the range of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels, offering a diverse selection of programming to cater to a variety of viewer interests.

Advertisment

GolfPass: A Hole in One for Golf Enthusiasts

Among the newly launched channels is GolfPass, a treat for golf lovers. The channel offers lessons from top golf instructors, news from the GOLF Channel, and exclusive series. It is a one-stop destination for those looking to improve their game or keep up with the latest happenings in the world of golf.

Universal Westerns and American Crimes: A Walk on the Wild West Side

Advertisment

For fans of the classic western genre, the Universal Westerns channel features iconic series like 'The Virginian' and 'Tales of Wells Fargo.' Meanwhile, the American Crimes channel delves into the darker side of the American dream, showcasing series such as 'American Greed' and 'Lockup.'

Other New Additions: From Culinary Competitions to Classic Canines

The Lone Ranger channel brings back the legendary masked cowboy and his loyal sidekick Tonto in their pursuit of justice. On a different note, the Top Chef Vault channel lets fans catch up on Bravo's popular culinary competition show 'Top Chef.' The Made in Chelsea channel provides a glimpse into the lives of London's young social elite, while the Oxygen True Crime Archives channel presents in-depth explorations of infamous criminal cases. The Bravo Vault channel serves up fan-favorite Bravo shows, including 'Shahs of Sunset' and 'Flipping Out.' Lastly, the Lassie channel brings back the Emmy-winning series about the treasured canine, Lassie, and her human friends.

In conclusion, the partnership between NBCUniversal and Roku aims to provide a diverse range of content to cater to the varied interests of viewers. With the addition of these nine new channels, viewers now have an even wider array of programming to choose from, further enhancing the viewing experience on The Roku Channel.