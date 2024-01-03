en English
Business

Taahirah O’Neal Jokingly ‘Retires’ from NBA Games; Shaq Plans for Empire’s Future


By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Taahirah O’Neal Jokingly ‘Retires’ from NBA Games; Shaq Plans for Empire’s Future

In an unexpected twist, Taahirah O’Neal, the progeny of basketball titan Shaquille O’Neal, has humorously proclaimed her ‘retirement’ from attending NBA games. This disclosure, infused with jest, came after a less-than-ideal experience during the Rockets-Pistons showdown.

Taahirah’s Humorous Declaration

Taahirah, unlike her legendary father, is less interested in the game of basketball. Her jovial announcement on Instagram served to highlight this stark contrast. The post not only showcased her playful rapport with her father but also subtly underscored her distinct career trajectory. Unlike her father and brother, Taahirah has carved out a niche for herself outside the realm of basketball, working as an analyst at PepsiCo after completing her college education.

Shaq’s Business Empire and His Heirs

Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal, the erstwhile LA Lakers superstar, is focusing his energies on fortifying his $400 million business empire for the future. He is keen on preparing his children, especially his daughters, to take up the reins. Shaq has expressed his desire for his daughters Amirah and Me’arah to pursue law as he believes they are best suited to oversee the business.

The O’Neal Legacy Continues

On the sports front, Shaq’s eldest son, Shareef, is etching his own name in the professional basketball scene, while Shaqir and the rest of the children continue their educational pursuits. Shaquille O’Neal remains steadfast in his commitment to ensure that his children are well-equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to not only manage but expand his business legacy.

Business NBA


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

