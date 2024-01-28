Steph Curry’s Fashion Statement: Elevating the Underrepresented in Fashion

Golden State Warriors' star player, Steph Curry, recently made a bold fashion statement during a double-overtime NBA game against the LA Lakers. Sporting a $400 outfit designed by Nigerian-born fashion mogul, Taofeek Abijako, Curry's attire garnered as much attention as his on-court performance. Despite the Warriors' narrow 145-144 loss, Curry's sartorial choice and his dedication to supporting emerging designers made waves across the fashion and sports communities.

Curry's Fashion Statement: More Than Just Style

The outfit, a collaborative effort with Rakuten, exhibited Curry's unique sense of style with an aquamarine short-sleeved polo, distressed hem jeans, platform boots, and a beanie. Yet, the ensemble represented more than just a fashion statement. It was a show of support for the partnership between Rakuten and the Black in Fashion Council. The initiative aims to shed light on talented, yet underrepresented designers, and Curry's involvement exemplifies his devotion to this cause.

A Platform for Representation

Curry's decision to wear designs from the Black in Fashion Council during tunnel walks is a clear indication of his commitment to creating representation in the fashion industry. In doing so, he extends his influence beyond the basketball court, using his platform to uplift those who are shaping the fashion industry. These designs would be made available for purchase through Rakuten's e-commerce services, further propelling the reach of these designers.

Curry: The Basketball Maestro and Fashion Advocate

Steph Curry's off-court endeavors align seamlessly with his dynamic presence on the basketball court. Known for his outstanding shooting skills and his influence as a smaller-build NBA player, Curry continues to break barriers and challenge norms, both in sport and fashion. His commitment to supporting the fashion industry, specifically the work of underrepresented designers, highlights his multi-dimensional persona and his desire to effect positive change in society.