Rick Ross Eyes Stake in Miami Heat: A Tribute to His Hometown

Rapper, entrepreneur, and Miami native Rick Ross has expressed his desire to acquire a stake in the NBA franchise, the Miami Heat. Revealing this ambition on "The OGs Podcast," hosted by former Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, Ross affirmed that owning a part of the team would be a dream realized and a tribute to his beloved city.

Advertisment

Ross's Business Ventures and Financial Capacity

Ross's business acumen is well-established. In 2009, he founded the Maybach Music Group, which has been a major player in the music industry. By 2019, he owned 28 Wingstop restaurants, demonstrating his entrepreneurial prowess. His investments span various sectors, including cannabis and telehealth, reflecting his diverse business interests.

His inclusion in Forbes' list of Hip-Hop Cash Kings in 2017 is a testament to his financial capacity, backed by his consistent involvement in profitable enterprises. Ross's financial strength, coupled with his passion for the Miami Heat, places him in a unique position to make his dream of investing in the team a reality.

Advertisment

A Tribute to Miami and Commitment to Community

For Ross, the potential investment in the Miami Heat extends beyond personal ambition. It is also a tribute to his hometown and a way to strengthen his connection with the community. His commitment to community and health has been evident in his business decisions. Despite the potential profit, Ross turned down a lucrative tobacco promotion, aligning with his personal values and commitment to promoting healthy lifestyle choices.

Real Estate Decisions and Success

Ross's business success is not limited to music and food chains. His real estate decisions have proved lucrative as well. Renting out his mansion for the filming of 'Coming 2 America,' earned him a cool $2.7 million. By opting to maintain his Georgia mansion himself, he saves substantial annual maintenance costs, demonstrating his astute financial management.

The Miami Heat holds a special place in Ross's heart, and his desire to own a stake in the team is a reflection of his love for the game, his hometown, and his community. It's more than an investment; it's a dream and a tribute to the city that shaped him.