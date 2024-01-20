New York Knicks Eye Trade Options to Boost Roster Ahead of NBA Deadline

The New York Knicks are actively charting out a trade strategy ahead of the looming NBA deadline. With an intent to bolster their roster, the Knicks have their sights set on a slew of potential additions to replace key bench scorer Immanuel Quickley, who was recently traded for OG Anunoby.

Eyeing Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon

A key target in the Knicks' radar is Indiana Pacers’ guard Malcolm Brogdon. The proposed trade plan involves sending Evan Fournier and a 2024 first-round pick with lottery protection to the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon, with his versatile playing style and a manageable contract, is seen as a valuable asset. His addition would not burden the Knicks with excessive long-term financial commitments while elevating their game.

Exploring Other Options

Alongside Brogdon, the Knicks have expressed interest in other guards such as Terry Rozier and Alec Burks to add depth and elevate their roster. The team is seeking a guard who can score, facilitate, and provide a solid line of defense. Other players like Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, Bruce Brown, T.J. McConnell, Bogdan Bogdanović, Caris LeVert, and Tim Hardaway Jr. are also being considered by the Knicks.

Strategy To Secure Top-3 Spot

The Knicks' strategy is not just limited to the immediate trade deadline. They are also open to the possibility of waiting for a true superstar in the offseason. With draft assets at their disposal, they could make significant moves to secure a top-3 spot in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are poised to capitalize on their current momentum by making strategic additions and trades that would boost their roster and enhance their chances of securing a dominant position in the Eastern Conference.