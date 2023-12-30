New York Knicks Acquire Forward OG Anunoby in Major Trade

In a major shakeup to the NBA landscape, the New York Knicks have traded for forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in a surprising deal involving some key players. The trade includes sending RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Raptors. As part of the deal, the Raptors are also dispatching Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks. The move, aimed at bolstering the Knicks’ roster, was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Anunoby to Enhance Knicks’ Defense

Anunoby, a 26-year-old star whose defensive prowess earned him a spot on the 2022-23 All-NBA Defensive Team, is expected to start at small forward for the Knicks. The forward has been averaging 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season. He led the NBA in steals last season and was part of the Raptors’ 2019 championship team. His defensive skills are seen as an upgrade for the Knicks, especially after the injury to Mitchell Robinson.

Barrett and Quickley Head North

In return, the Raptors receive homegrown talent RJ Barrett, who after five seasons with the Knicks, returns to his native Toronto. Barrett has been averaging 18.1 points per game this season. Also heading north is Immanuel Quickley, who was having a career-best season, averaging 15 points per game prior to the trade. Quickley is seen as a valuable bench player for the Raptors.

Long-Term Implications of the Trade

The trade could have significant implications for both teams. Anunoby’s departure might affect the Raptors’ defense, but it opens up the possibility for Pascal Siakam to be signed long-term. On the other hand, the Knicks’ acquisition of Anunoby signals their commitment to him before his impending free agency in the summer. The deal reveals the Knicks’ ambition to contend with top teams in the Eastern Conference, signaling a seismic shift in their game plan.