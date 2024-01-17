NBA Star Steve Francis Swaps City Mansion for Suburban Life

Former NBA star, Steve "The Franchise" Francis, has turned a new leaf in his residential chapter in Houston. Known for his illustrious basketball career, the three-time All-Star guard is swapping his larger, city-close estate for a newer, smaller home in the suburban landscape of Sugar Land. The move signifies a shift from his life in the limelight to a more tranquil, suburban living.

From Grandeur to Grace

The property Francis is bidding farewell to is a sprawling 10,000 square foot mansion, listed for a cool $4.995 million. The luxurious dwelling offers an array of amenities that resonate with Francis's lifestyle - a wine cellar for the connoisseur, a game room for the entertainer, a two-story library for the avid reader, a movie theatre for the film enthusiast, and a swimming pool and basketball court for the athlete at heart. The grand foyer welcomes visitors with its wrought-iron details, elegant moldings and tile floors, leading to a spacious kitchen and formal dining room adorned with a stone fireplace. With five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, the master suite is a standout feature with three custom closets. To top it off, triple balconies offer stunning views of the nearly acre-wide estate, complete with an outdoor kitchen under a cabana.

A New Chapter in Sugar Land

On the other side of the spectrum, Francis's newly acquired residence in Sugar Land is a comparatively modest 5,300 square feet property. Built just three years ago, it offers a fresh start for the 42-year-old, a stark contrast to his older estate which was constructed in 2002. While smaller, the new home signifies a shift towards a quieter, more suburban lifestyle following his high-profile NBA career.

The Legacy of 'The Franchise'

Francis, who earned the moniker 'The Franchise,' enjoyed a noteworthy NBA career with teams such as the Rockets, Orlando Magic, and New York Knicks. He concluded his professional basketball journey with the Beijing Ducks in China. Adding to his accolades, he was named the NBA rookie of the year in 2000 and participated in three consecutive All-Star games from 2002 to 2004.

As he embarks on this new journey, we'll keep an eye on the sale of his former estate, managed by Marilyn Martinez of Beth Wolff Realtors.