NBA Star John Wall Discusses Mental Health Struggle and Suicide Contemplation Post-Mother's Death

John Wall, the NBA's No. 1 draft pick in 2010, recently opened up about the profound impact his mother's death in 2019 had on his mental health, revealing that he contemplated suicide during this dark period. The former Washington Wizards guard shared his experience on "The OGs" podcast, hosted by former NBA stars Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, highlighting the importance of seeking help for mental health issues.

Advertisment

Reaching Rock Bottom

Wall's struggle with mental health began after the death of his mother, who succumbed to breast cancer. Describing her as his best friend, Wall admitted to experiencing his "darkest moment" during this time, further exacerbated by a series of injuries and the pressure of living up to a $170 million contract extension with the Wizards. In his candid revelation, Wall shared how he put a gun to his head twice, struggling with the thought of leaving his two sons behind. This thought eventually led him to seek professional help.

Breaking the Stigma

Advertisment

Emphasizing the significance of addressing mental health, especially among men, Wall's story sheds light on the stigma surrounding seeking therapy. He underlined the importance for individuals, irrespective of their race, to seek support when feeling uncomfortable or in distress. His decision to go to therapy and openly discuss his journey represents a crucial step towards normalizing mental health discussions in the sports world and beyond.

A Beacon of Hope

Today, Wall continues to advocate for mental health awareness, encouraging others to seek help when needed. His career, marked by an average of 18.7 points and 8.9 assists over 11 seasons, alongside five All-Star nominations, reflects his resilience and determination both on and off the court. Wall's journey from contemplating suicide to advocating for therapy and mental health support offers hope and guidance to those facing similar struggles.

John Wall's openness about his mental health challenges serves as a moving reminder of the pressures professional athletes often face, hidden behind their public personas. It underscores the essential truth that seeking help is not only okay but necessary for overcoming life's most challenging moments. Wall's story is a testament to the strength found in vulnerability and the importance of mental health support systems.