NBA

LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
LeBron James Signs Multiyear Trading Card Deal with Fanatics Collectibles

LeBron James, NBA superstar, has embarked on a significant new chapter in his illustrious career, signing a multiyear trading card deal with Fanatics Collectibles. This significant move concludes his association with Upper Deck, which spanned more than two decades. The deal was inaugurated with the sale of a unique Bowman brand card featuring dual autographs from LeBron and his son, Bronny, which hit retail shelves on January 19.

Financials and Market Impact

While the financial specifics of the deal remain undisclosed, industry experts estimate its annual value could exceed $5 million. This partnership is likely to influence the sports memorabilia and trading card industry significantly, potentially augmenting the value of LeBron James trading cards, prized assets since the inception of his career.

Strategic Acquisition and Expansion

Fanatics Collectibles, a division of Michael Rubin’s vast $31 billion sports platform, Fanatics, acquired Topps in 2022 for $500 million. The company is poised to assume the mantle as the official trading card creator for the NBA and its players association in 2026, securing exclusive rights to produce LeBron James trading cards. Moreover, Fanatics holds long-term exclusive rights to design, manufacture, and distribute trading cards for Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, and the National Football League Players Association.

Revitalizing the Trading Card Industry

This deal signifies a strategic maneuver for Fanatics as it seeks to revitalize and promote the trading card industry. Leveraging LeBron James’s status as one of the NBA’s most valuable athletes, the company aims to establish a strong foothold and influence in the market. Amidst these developments, Fanatics is also engaged in a legal tussle with Panini over allegations of antitrust violations.

LeBron James’s shift to Fanatics Collectibles isn’t his first significant sponsorship alteration. He previously ended his association with Coca Cola after nearly 18 years, endorsing rival Pepsi in 2021. The move to Fanatics is yet another demonstration of LeBron’s strategic brand partnerships, underlining his influence both on and off the basketball court.

NBA
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

