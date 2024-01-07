en English
Fashion

Larsa Pippen Turns Heads in Balmain Dress, Talks Future with Marcus Jordan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Larsa Pippen Turns Heads in Balmain Dress, Talks Future with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen, reality TV star and former spouse of Scottie Pippen, stepped into the spotlight recently at a high-profile event, turning heads in her choice of attire—a luxurious Balmain dress purchased from Saks Fifth Avenue, teamed with an iconic Louis Vuitton Petite Malle trunk bag. The high-end ensemble highlights Pippen’s penchant for the finer things in life, with the dress valued at a staggering $6,070 and the Louis Vuitton bag priced at $1,078.

Love and Basketball: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s Romance

In the midst of the glitz and glamour, Larsa Pippen isn’t just making fashion statements. She is also part of an intriguing love story that intertwines with the world of basketball. Pippen is currently dating Marcus Jordan, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. Despite Michael Jordan’s silence on their relationship, Pippen has expressed her satisfaction with how their romance has been progressing.

Since 2022, the couple has been publicly together, frequently spotted at events, painting a picture of a budding romance in the public eye. During an interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Larsa revealed that the couple is considering tying the knot in the future, adding an exciting twist to their love story.

Spotlight on Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

With Syrian and Lebanese roots, Larsa Pippen rose to fame with her appearance on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ and has since ventured into various business pursuits. She is not only known for her marriage to former NBA player Scottie Pippen but also for her distinct sense of style, as evidenced by her recent Balmain ensemble.

Marcus Jordan, on the other hand, is not just known as the son of basketball icon Michael Jordan. A former basketball player himself, Marcus has made a name in the business world. He shares a podcast with Larsa Pippen, further cementing their personal and professional bond.

Fashion NBA
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

