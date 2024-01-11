LaMelo Ball: From NBA Courts to Fashion Runways with LF x Puma Collection

Renowned NBA player, LaMelo Ball, known for his unique playing style, has extended his distinct flair to the world of fashion with his lifestyle brand, LaFrance. Adding another feather to his cap, Ball has partnered with Puma, launching the LF x Puma hats, now available for enthusiasts worldwide.

Advertisment

Unveiling the LF x Puma Collaboration

The hats, showcasing the LaFrance logo in a red and white colorway and a black design embellished with the word 'Rare,' are made with a net material ensuring comfort and style. These snapbacks are a part of a larger collection, also including streetwear and sportswear, meticulously designed by the NBA prodigy himself. The collection, which was unveiled on October 6, 2023, offers a range of items including hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, bags, and Ball's third signature shoe, the MB.03 LaFrance.

Where to Buy LaFrance x Puma Merch?

Advertisment

These exclusive items, reflecting a fusion of on-court performance and off-court style, are available for purchase on 1lafrance.com and PUMA.com, catering to fans and fashion aficionados alike.

LaMelo Ball and Puma's $100 Million Deal

LaMelo Ball's collaboration with Puma began with a $100 million deal before the 2020 NBA draft. This partnership reflects both Puma's and Ball's commitment to individuality and trend-setting, aligning with the brand's ethos of embracing uniqueness. Ball now joins an exclusive club of NBA players with their own signature shoes, a list boasting the likes of LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Paul George. The release of the LF x Puma hats and the larger collection underscores Ball's status not only as a talented sportsman but also as a fashion influencer.