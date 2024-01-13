en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Lamar Odom Offers Gypsy Rose Blanchard a Free Smile Makeover

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Lamar Odom Offers Gypsy Rose Blanchard a Free Smile Makeover

The narrative of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the convicted murderer turned author, and her encounter with Lamar Odom, the ex-NBA star turned dental philanthropist, is an unconventional tale of resilience and generosity. Gypsy, a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, subjected to unnecessary medical procedures and medications by her mother, and Lamar, a basketball legend who has recently dived into the world of dental health, are two figures who’ve emerged from their individual struggles, shaped by their past and driven to make a difference.

A History of Betrayal and a Journey to Redemption

Gypsy’s story is a heartbreaking account of deception and survival. Born to parents Clauddine Dee Dee and Rod, Gypsy’s health was compromised by her mother’s deceit. Her mother faked Gypsy’s health problems, leading to multiple surgeries and unnecessary medications. This manipulation culminated in a move to Missouri in 2005, where her mother used Gypsy’s made-up health issues to gain assistance. The saga concluded with Gypsy’s conviction for second-degree murder, following her mother’s demise. After serving more than eight years in prison, Gypsy was released in December 2023 and has since been sharing her experiences, even penning a special e-book.

Lamar Odom: From the Court to the Dental Chair

Parallelly, Lamar Odom’s path from the basketball court to his newfound interest in oral health has been equally compelling. His journey, marked by personal struggles, rebounding from a prolonged absence from dental care, and investing $80,000 in his own dental makeover, has led him to establish Oxy Dental. His venture is an expression of his commitment to dental health and his desire to extend the benefits to others, particularly those in the limelight who may have neglected their dental wellness.

The Intersection of Two Unlikely Stories

In an unexpected convergence of their narratives, Lamar reached out to Gypsy via social media, offering her a full dental makeover courtesy of Oxy Dental. An opportunity typically valued at about $30,000, Lamar proposed to provide this service for free. This gesture acknowledges Gypsy’s dental struggles, a significant part of her journey, where she was left with just 16 teeth after her mother claimed she had tooth decay, leading to multiple extractions. Gypsy, currently outfitted with false teeth and stainless crowns, has expressed gratitude for Odom’s offer. Although it remains uncertain if she will accept the procedure, the communication between these two individuals serves as a testament to their resilience, their commitment to personal growth, and their ability to find common ground in uncommon circumstances.

0
NBA United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
3 hours ago
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
In a reflective look back on his NBA career, Stephen Jackson places a special emphasis on his tenure with the Charlotte Bobcats. His arrival in 2009 marked a crucial turn for the team, as Jackson, with his commanding averages of 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals over 72 games, led the Bobcats
Stephen Jackson Reflects on His NBA Career: A Special Emphasis on Charlotte Bobcats Tenure
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
5 hours ago
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
Charlotte Hornets' Season Plagued by Injuries and Losses
5 hours ago
Charlotte Hornets' Season Plagued by Injuries and Losses
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
3 hours ago
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
4 hours ago
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
4 hours ago
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
2 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
2 mins
PAT Declares Full Support for PPP's Bilawal Bhutto in NA-127 Lahore, Sets the Stage for Intense Electoral Battle
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
4 mins
Mallikarjun Kharge to Head the Opposition's INDIA Bloc in Run-Up to 2024 Elections
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
7 mins
Inclisiran: A Promising Yet Costly Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment Set to Launch in India
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
7 mins
President Biden Signals Firm Stance Against Houthi Attacks
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
8 mins
Congress Leader Y.S. Sharmila Invites TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to Son's Wedding
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
9 mins
Fifi Kwetey Directs Mahama to Avoid Engagement with Vice President Bawumia
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
11 mins
Ghanaian Fans Embark on Journey to Support Black Stars in AFCON Tournament
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
12 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media's Handling of Trump
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
2 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
3 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
10 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app