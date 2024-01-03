en English
Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Controversy: A Continuing Saga in the NBA

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:33 am EST
Kyrie Irving's Antisemitism Controversy: A Continuing Saga in the NBA

The turmoil of the previous NBA season still echoes in the sports world as the Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy continues to generate widespread debate. Irving, a former Brooklyn Nets player, had his reputation tarnished following the posting of an antisemitic video on his Instagram account. The incident triggered a storm of criticism and protests, leading to Irving’s suspension from the basketball court.

Irving’s Suspension and Subsequent Return

Irving faced a significant setback when the Brooklyn Nets suspended him for the antisemitic content he shared on social media. This resulted in a termination of his partnership with Nike and required him to make a public apology, donate to anti-hate causes, and undergo sensitivity and anti-Semitism training. Approximately a month after the incident, Irving was allowed to return to the court.

Meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

In the wake of the incident, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, came under intense scrutiny for the league’s handling of the case. Silver and Irving had a meeting in which Silver admitted to his long-standing acquaintance with Irving but claimed he had never heard Irving make any antisemitic remarks. However, Silver underscored the gravity of the situation, asserting that the focus was not on Irving’s personal views on antisemitism, but on the damaging content he had disseminated.

Continued Controversy at Utah Jazz Game

The controversy flared up again at a recent Utah Jazz game. Four Jews, including Rabbi Avremi Zippel, displayed signs expressing their pride in their religious identity. Irving took offence to the display, and during a timeout, he summoned security personnel to instruct them to put away their signs. The Utah Jazz organization responded by stating that the problem was not with the content of the signs but with the disruptive interaction they provoked. Rabbi Zippel, a lifelong Jazz fan, expressed his disappointment with the team’s response, despite their previous support for the Jewish community.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

