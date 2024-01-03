en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Gloria Govan Alleges Ex Matt Barnes Owes Over $250K in Child Support

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Gloria Govan Alleges Ex Matt Barnes Owes Over $250K in Child Support

In a recent development in the ongoing legal battle between former ‘Basketball Wives Miami’ star Gloria Govan and her ex-husband, former NBA player Matt Barnes, Govan has claimed that Barnes owes her over $250,000 in unpaid child support. This conflict is the latest in a series of disputes following their separation in 2015 and eventual divorce a year later. The couple shares custody of two teenage sons, Isiah and Carter.

A Tumultuous Relationship

The relationship between Govan and Barnes has been marked by a series of controversies, including a broken engagement and Govan’s subsequent relationship with Barnes’s former teammate, Derek Fisher, whom she married in 2021. Amidst these personal upheavals, the issue of child support has emerged as a major point of contention.

The Child Support Dispute

According to Govan, despite an initial child support agreement, Barnes unilaterally reduced the monthly payments from nearly $10,000 to $4,000 in 2021, without her consent. In a bid to support her claims, Govan has submitted an income and expense declaration, detailing her earnings from her self-employed cannabis business and her monthly expenses. These expenses encompass a range of items, including a substantial amount for groceries, dining out, and entertainment.

Legal Fees and Accusations

Besides the child support arrears, Govan has also alleged that she owes $11,000 in legal fees, stemming from the ongoing dispute. She has asked Barnes to contribute $25,000 towards these costs. Adding to the complexity of the situation, Govan has accused Barnes of exhibiting a temper and issuing threats, hinting that additional legal measures might be necessary to secure the payment of the child support arrears.

0
NBA
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game

By Salman Khan

Philadelphia 76ers' Star Joel Embiid Lists Luxury Penthouse for $5.5 Million

By Salman Khan

Jose Alvarado: The New Game-Changer for the New Orleans Pelicans

By Salman Khan

New York Knicks Face 'Moving Day' Moment Ahead of NBA Trading Deadline

By Salman Khan

Pascal Siakam Discusses His Elevated Performance and Increased Workloa ...
@NBA · 1 hour
Pascal Siakam Discusses His Elevated Performance and Increased Workloa ...
heart comment 0
Derrick White: From Overlooked Prospect to NBA Success under Popovich’s Wing

By Salman Khan

Derrick White: From Overlooked Prospect to NBA Success under Popovich's Wing
Jordan Clarkson Ends Utah Jazz’s 16-Year Triple-Double Drought: A Highlight in NBA Recap

By Salman Khan

Jordan Clarkson Ends Utah Jazz's 16-Year Triple-Double Drought: A Highlight in NBA Recap
Cleveland Cavaliers Remain Steadfast Amidst Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Salman Khan

Cleveland Cavaliers Remain Steadfast Amidst Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Bleacher Report’s Deep Dive into NBA Teams’ Possible Regrets: Spotlight on Boston Celtics

By Salman Khan

Bleacher Report's Deep Dive into NBA Teams' Possible Regrets: Spotlight on Boston Celtics
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
2 mins
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
3 mins
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
3 mins
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
3 mins
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
3 mins
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
3 mins
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
3 mins
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
3 mins
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
22 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app