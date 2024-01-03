Gloria Govan Alleges Ex Matt Barnes Owes Over $250K in Child Support
In a recent development in the ongoing legal battle between former ‘Basketball Wives Miami’ star Gloria Govan and her ex-husband, former NBA player Matt Barnes, Govan has claimed that Barnes owes her over $250,000 in unpaid child support. This conflict is the latest in a series of disputes following their separation in 2015 and eventual divorce a year later. The couple shares custody of two teenage sons, Isiah and Carter.
A Tumultuous Relationship
The relationship between Govan and Barnes has been marked by a series of controversies, including a broken engagement and Govan’s subsequent relationship with Barnes’s former teammate, Derek Fisher, whom she married in 2021. Amidst these personal upheavals, the issue of child support has emerged as a major point of contention.
The Child Support Dispute
According to Govan, despite an initial child support agreement, Barnes unilaterally reduced the monthly payments from nearly $10,000 to $4,000 in 2021, without her consent. In a bid to support her claims, Govan has submitted an income and expense declaration, detailing her earnings from her self-employed cannabis business and her monthly expenses. These expenses encompass a range of items, including a substantial amount for groceries, dining out, and entertainment.
Legal Fees and Accusations
Besides the child support arrears, Govan has also alleged that she owes $11,000 in legal fees, stemming from the ongoing dispute. She has asked Barnes to contribute $25,000 towards these costs. Adding to the complexity of the situation, Govan has accused Barnes of exhibiting a temper and issuing threats, hinting that additional legal measures might be necessary to secure the payment of the child support arrears.
