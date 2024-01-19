Former NBA Star Scot Pollard’s Race Against Time for a Heart Transplant

Scot Pollard, a towering figure both on and off the NBA court, now faces a challenge of a different kind. Known for his unique hairstyles and reality TV appearances, Pollard is now in a race against time to find a heart transplant, due to a genetic heart condition. The condition, triggered by a virus he contracted in 2021, mirrors the one that caused his father's death three decades ago.

The Battle with Heart Disease

Over the past three years, Pollard's life has been a series of hospital visits, treatments, and procedures. He has undergone multiple heart ablations, a pacemaker/defibrillator implant, numerous drug treatments with their accompanying side effects, heart biopsies, heart catheter tests, CT/MRI scans, and emergency room visits. His fight has been against myocarditis and pericarditis, inflammations of the heart muscle, and the surrounding tissue, respectively.

Searching for a Suitable Donor

Now on the heart transplant list, Pollard confronts the reality of finding a suitable donor. His 6-foot-11 stature, almost a blessing on the basketball court, now poses a challenge in finding a matching heart. To increase his chances, he is registered at three hospitals, including Ascension St. Vincent in Indianapolis and those at Vanderbilt and the University of Chicago.

The Waiting Game

As he waits for a matching heart, Pollard reveals the intricacies of the transplant process. The heart will not be transported to him; instead, he must travel to the heart's location, typically within a four-hour range. This process underscores the urgency and complexity of organ transplantation, revealing the often-overlooked logistical challenges that accompany this life-saving procedure.

Despite the fatigue and physical limitations imposed by his condition, Pollard remains hopeful for a compatible heart donor. His story is a testament to the human spirit's resilience and the will to survive, even in the face of daunting odds.