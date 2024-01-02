en English
Crime

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old former NBA developmental league player, and his ex-girlfriend Sakari Harnden, 19, stand accused of the murder of Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Lynnwood, Washington. Comanche, an erstwhile player for the Stockton Kings, was arrested in Sacramento on December 15 and has since been transferred to Las Vegas for trial. His defense attorney, Gary Guymon, has refrained from any comments, holding off until the court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Charges and Arrests

Harnden, along with Comanche, is detained in Las Vegas and awaits her separate preliminary court hearing on Wednesday. The duo faces severe charges related to the disappearance and death of Rodgers. The police report states that Rodgers was choked to death on December 6, her body later discovered in a roadside ditch in suburban Henderson, Nevada. While Comanche faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping, details about the charges against Harnden remain undisclosed.

Implications on Comanche’s Basketball Career

Following Comanche’s arrest, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, severed ties with the player. The team had a game against the G League Henderson Ignite scheduled for a day before Rodgers was found dead, adding a chilling twist to the narrative. Comanche, who initially signed with the Kings in 2022 and re-signed in October 2023, has seen his basketball career take a sudden and precipitous downfall with these developments.

Awaiting Trial

As Comanche and Harnden get ready to face the court, the shocking revelations of the crime have sent tremors through the sports world and beyond. The arrest and subsequent charges have cast a dark cloud over Comanche’s once-promising career and left many grappling with the grim reality of an alleged crime that ended a young woman’s life.

0
Crime NBA United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

