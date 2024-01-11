en English
Football

David Beckham, Tony Parker Spotted at NBA Game in Paris

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:15 pm EST
David Beckham, Tony Parker Spotted at NBA Game in Paris

Spectators at the NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets in Paris were in for a surprise when they spotted football legend, David Beckham, enjoying the game alongside retired basketball star, Tony Parker, and former Brazilian footballer, Ronaldo. Beckham, who is no stranger to the limelight, was visibly in high spirits, sharing an animated embrace with Parker, known for his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs and his erstwhile marriage to actress Eva Longoria.

Beckham and Parker: A Casual Appearance

Both Beckham and Parker opted for a relaxed attire for the event, reflecting their laid-back approach towards life off the pitch and the court. The camaraderie between the two sports giants was palpable, their shared love for the game evident in their enthusiastic reactions to the on-court action.

Beckham’s Life Beyond Soccer

While Beckham’s presence at the game was noteworthy, it’s his life beyond the soccer field that continues to capture public imagination. Recently, he promoted his new fragrance, True Instinct, through a steamy video that highlighted his tattooed physique. The post on social media garnered positive responses from fans, further cementing his status as a global style icon.

Financial Success Off the Field

Beckham’s success isn’t limited to his sporting prowess or his appeal as a style icon. His financial acumen is equally impressive. In 2023, he netted a whopping £72 million, partly thanks to a successful Netflix documentary. The financial future for him and his wife, Victoria Beckham, is looking equally promising. The power couple is expected to earn £100 million the following year, boosted by the fact that Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand reported profits for the first time in 15 years.

Football NBA
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

