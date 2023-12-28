en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Dallas Mavericks See Ownership Shift as Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake to Adelson, Dumont Families

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Dallas Mavericks See Ownership Shift as Mark Cuban Sells Majority Stake to Adelson, Dumont Families

Mark Cuban, the charismatic entrepreneur and television personality, has passed the Dallas Mavericks’ majority stake baton to the Adelson and Dumont families, associated with the Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale, approved by the NBA, values the club at approximately $3.5 billion, setting a new benchmark for franchise valuations in the league. Patrick Dumont, the son-in-law of Miriam Adelson and COO of Las Vegas Sands, is set to serve as the team’s governor. Cuban, however, retains a significant 27% stake and authoritative control over basketball operations.

Strategic Alliance with Real Estate and Development Experts

With the Adelson and Dumont families’ expertise in real estate and development, the sale is strategic rather than a retreat. The franchise will remain rooted in Dallas, dispelling rumors of a potential relocation. Despite the uncertain future of media rights deals, particularly in the wake of Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy, Cuban sees the sale as a move that fortifies the team’s financial position.

The Maverick’s Journey: From Underdogs to Champions

Once considered one of the NBA’s worst franchises, the Mavericks have flourished under Cuban’s ownership. The team’s golden period was highlighted by winning the 2011 NBA championship, demonstrating the transformative power of visionary leadership. Even after the sale, Cuban will have the final say on key decisions such as hiring coaches and signing players, thus maintaining his influence on the team’s trajectory.

Towards a Future with Legalized Gambling in Texas

Cuban is open to promoting the legalization of gambling in Texas, acknowledging Miriam Adelson’s previous efforts in this arena. With potential destination resorts and casinos in the pipeline, the state could become a new gambling hub. This development could potentially reshape the sports and entertainment landscape in Texas, offering a new revenue stream for sports franchises and enhancing the fan experience.

The sale of the Dallas Mavericks represents a pivotal moment in the NBA’s history, underscoring the growing value of sports franchises and the strategic alliances they can forge. As the Adelson and Dumont families take the reins, the Maverick’s story enters a new chapter, with the promise of continued growth and innovation under a diversified leadership.

0
Business NBA United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pharmaceutical Industry Braces for Pivotal Price Talks in 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Southern Co-op Fires Employee for Misusing Discount Card Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Headwinds Threaten Growth of Global Sustainable Debt Market

By Salman Akhtar

SEIPI Eyes Local Silicon Wafer Fabrication to Boost Philippine Semiconductor Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Botswana to Devalue Currency in 2024: A Strategic Economic Decision ...
@Botswana · 5 mins
Botswana to Devalue Currency in 2024: A Strategic Economic Decision ...
heart comment 0
Tobacco Bonds: A Risky but Rewarding Bet Amid Declining Cigarette Sales

By Geeta Pillai

Tobacco Bonds: A Risky but Rewarding Bet Amid Declining Cigarette Sales
RBI Forecasts Strengthening of Indian Banking System with Declining Sour-Debt Ratios

By Rafia Tasleem

RBI Forecasts Strengthening of Indian Banking System with Declining Sour-Debt Ratios
Apple’s Legal Tussle: A Glimpse into the Complex World of Innovation and Intellectual Property Rights

By Nitish Verma

Apple's Legal Tussle: A Glimpse into the Complex World of Innovation and Intellectual Property Rights
Diverse Narratives from ‘The West Australian’ Front Page

By BNN Correspondents

Diverse Narratives from 'The West Australian' Front Page
Latest Headlines
World News
Arsenal’s Injury Woes Deepen: Partey, Tomiyasu Unavailable for West Ham Clash
17 seconds
Arsenal’s Injury Woes Deepen: Partey, Tomiyasu Unavailable for West Ham Clash
Congress Launches Lok Sabha Election Campaign on 139th Foundation Day
38 seconds
Congress Launches Lok Sabha Election Campaign on 139th Foundation Day
Colts Stage Remarkable Comeback to Secure Final Place
1 min
Colts Stage Remarkable Comeback to Secure Final Place
GSK to Discontinue Flovent: Concerns Mount Over Asthma Treatment and Insurance Coverage
1 min
GSK to Discontinue Flovent: Concerns Mount Over Asthma Treatment and Insurance Coverage
Nirsevimab: New Antibody Treatment Reduces RSV-Related Hospital Admissions in Infants
1 min
Nirsevimab: New Antibody Treatment Reduces RSV-Related Hospital Admissions in Infants
Former Indian Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Takes a Political Leap, Joins YSRCP
1 min
Former Indian Cricketer Ambati Rayudu Takes a Political Leap, Joins YSRCP
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan to Halt Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan to Halt Gaza Conflict
Russia Hints at Shift in Western Tactics Amid Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine, Secret Talks on 'Peace Formula'
2 mins
Russia Hints at Shift in Western Tactics Amid Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine, Secret Talks on 'Peace Formula'
Braving the Chill: Tips for Outdoor Winter Workouts by Dr. Alexis Colvin
3 mins
Braving the Chill: Tips for Outdoor Winter Workouts by Dr. Alexis Colvin
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
15 mins
A Look Back at 2023: A Year of Unforgettable Sports Moments
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
1 hour
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
2 hours
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 hours
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
2 hours
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
3 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
5 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app