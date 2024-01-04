Charles Barkley’s Take on Dating Apps and ‘Inside the NBA’ Return

Charles Barkley, NBA legend and co-host of ‘The Steam Room’ podcast, recently shed light on modern dating guidelines, specifically regarding dating app bio composition. Barkley, known for his candidness, expressed his critique on the usage of outdated photos and dull bios that merely list basic interests. He advised users to present themselves in a more thrilling manner to grasp attention on dating platforms.

Barkley’s Take on Modern Dating

Addressing a fan’s question on what should be avoided in a dating app bio, Barkley emphasized the importance of authenticity. He criticized the common trend of users posting outdated photos that no longer accurately represent their current appearance. He also advised against bios that simply list basic interests, suggesting instead that users strive for a more captivating profile.

‘Inside the NBA’ Returns

Alongside his views on modern dating, Barkley also brings news about the return of ‘Inside the NBA.’ The Emmy Award-winning show, which features Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, returns on January 4, 2024. The upcoming coverage includes games between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs, and the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green’s Suspension

Notably, Draymond Green of the Warriors will be missing from the game due to an ongoing suspension. As of now, there’s no update on his return. Fans eager for the action can tune in to ‘Inside the NBA’ for the latest news and game recaps.