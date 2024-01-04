en English
NBA

Charles Barkley’s Take on Dating Apps and ‘Inside the NBA’ Return

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Charles Barkley’s Take on Dating Apps and ‘Inside the NBA’ Return

Charles Barkley, NBA legend and co-host of ‘The Steam Room’ podcast, recently shed light on modern dating guidelines, specifically regarding dating app bio composition. Barkley, known for his candidness, expressed his critique on the usage of outdated photos and dull bios that merely list basic interests. He advised users to present themselves in a more thrilling manner to grasp attention on dating platforms.

Barkley’s Take on Modern Dating

Addressing a fan’s question on what should be avoided in a dating app bio, Barkley emphasized the importance of authenticity. He criticized the common trend of users posting outdated photos that no longer accurately represent their current appearance. He also advised against bios that simply list basic interests, suggesting instead that users strive for a more captivating profile.

‘Inside the NBA’ Returns

Alongside his views on modern dating, Barkley also brings news about the return of ‘Inside the NBA.’ The Emmy Award-winning show, which features Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, returns on January 4, 2024. The upcoming coverage includes games between the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs, and the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond Green’s Suspension

Notably, Draymond Green of the Warriors will be missing from the game due to an ongoing suspension. As of now, there’s no update on his return. Fans eager for the action can tune in to ‘Inside the NBA’ for the latest news and game recaps.

NBA United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

NBA

See more
