Announcer Kevin Harlan's FCC Violation Quip During NBA Game

Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan, a familiar voice in the world of the NBA, turned a routine advertisement read into a moment of light-hearted humor during a recent telecast of the Boston Celtics versus the Indiana Pacers. The trigger for this unexpected entertainment was an advertisement for the upcoming video game 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'.

Harlan's Humorous Query

The moment of levity occurred in the fourth quarter of the game, as Harlan began to narrate the premise of the video game. Set in an invaded Metropolis, players face off against iconic heroes, a plotline that Harlan relayed with his usual professional flair. However, upon uttering the game's rather violent title on air, Harlan playfully questioned whether he had just committed a potential Federal Communications Commission (FCC) violation.

Continuation of Banter

The jest caught the attention of his co-announcer, analyst Reggie Miller, who responded with amusement to Harlan's mock concern. The playful banter didn't end there, with Harlan continuing the jest, suggesting, albeit humorously, that he might have breached FCC regulations. Despite the temporary interruption, Harlan skillfully completed the ad read, both he and Miller sharing a chuckle over the situation.

Reaction from the NBA Fans

While the exchange between Harlan and Miller was indeed amusing, it also underscored Harlan's adaptability and stature as a respected figure in sports broadcasting. Moreover, this interaction served as a form of entertainment for NBA fans, who took to a platform known as 'X' to share their reactions to Harlan's humorous FCC violation quip. The moment highlighted how a simple ad read could be transformed into a moment of levity, thanks to the quick wit of a seasoned announcer.