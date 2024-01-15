17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration: A Melody of Faith and Unity on NBA All-Star Weekend

The 17th Annual All-Star Gospel Celebration (ASGC) is poised to infuse the NBA All-Star Weekend with an air of piety and unity. Scheduled to commence on Thursday, February 15, at 7:00 p.m., the event will be held at the distinguished Madam Walker Legacy Center. The celebration is renowned for its tradition of honoring NBA players, legends, community leaders, and local heroes, all under one roof.

Unforgettable Performances

With a theme of 'Faith and Unity,' this year's celebration promises an unforgettable experience. The stage will be graced by Grammy Award-winning artists Dante Bowe and Kelontae Gavin, gospel saxophonist Angella Christie, and singer Evvie McKinney, widely recognized for winning FOX's 'The Four.' The star-studded lineup is set to bring a blend of awe-inspiring gospel and Christian music.

Honoring the Heroes

Adding to the excitement of the event, actor and comedian Mike Epps and his wife Kyra Epps, alongside Oscar Tshiebwe from Indiana Pacers, will be awarded at the ceremony. Their commendable contributions to society have earned them this special recognition. The ASGC often serves as a platform to appreciate high-profile individuals who effect change while portraying an inspiring and motivating image.

More Than Just a Celebration

In a recent visit to 'Life.Style.Live!,' Executive Producer Tomeka Holyfield emphasized the importance of the celebration. Beyond the surface of the concert's festive nature, she highlighted its integral role in the broader NBA All-Star festivities. The ASGC stands as a beacon of faith and unity in the midst of the thrill and competitiveness of the All-Star Weekend.