NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers-76ers Briefly Discuss LeBron James Trade

NBA Trade Deadline Shocker: Lakers and 76ers Had Brief Conversation About LeBron James

The Unexpected Call

As the NBA trade deadline approached, the Los Angeles Lakers received an unexpected call from Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers. In a bold move, Morey reached out to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka to inquire about the availability of LeBron James. The conversation was brief and not serious, as James was deemed unavailable for trade.

The Bold Counter-Question

Not one to back down, Pelinka responded to Morey's inquiry by asking if Joel Embiid was available. Morey, of course, said his 29-year-old reigning MVP and franchise cornerstone was not on the market. The brief conversation ended there.

Morey's Bold Overtures

Morey has made a habit of bold overtures at the trade deadline. He also reached out to the Phoenix Suns to test the waters on Kevin Durant, but was swiftly rebuffed. Despite the lack of major trades, the 2024 NBA trade deadline was not for lack of trying.

A Cryptic Post and the Lakers' Response

Morey's inquiry about LeBron came at around the time James raised some eyebrows with a cryptic post on social media. LeBron has also been open about where he feels the Lakers are at as a contender. However, the Lakers reportedly had a blunt response for Morey's inquiry, signaling that they were not interested in trading their superstar.

The 76ers were not the only notable team to check on the availability of LeBron, but the 39-year-old remains committed to the Lakers for the time being. As the dust settles from the trade deadline, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how these moves will shape the remainder of the NBA season.

Note: This article was written in 2024 based on the information available at that time. The conversation between Morey and Pelinka is based on a report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. The summary provided was based on an article by Bleacher Report from 2022.