NBA Star Kevin Huerter: Beyond the Court and into Viral Trick Shots

In the world of professional basketball, Albany native, Kevin Huerter, is turning heads with his impressive basketball trick shot skills. The Shenendehowa High School graduate, currently playing in his sixth NBA season, was recently featured in a Bleacher Report video, adding to his growing portfolio of viral online content.

From High School Prodigy to NBA Staple

Huerter, known for his shooting prowess, has been making waves in the basketball community since his high school days. Now, he has grown into a consistent player in the NBA. The shooting guard attended the University of Maryland for two years before entering the NBA Draft. He was selected 19th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2018.

A Journey from Atlanta Hawks to Sacramento Kings

After four seasons with the Hawks, Huerter was traded to the Sacramento Kings. Now in his second season with the Kings, he has started in 41 of the 46 games he played this season, showcasing his importance to the team. Huerter's game statistics speak volumes about his performance. He is averaging 10.9 points per game and boasts a 36.4% three-point shooting average.

Current Season Performance and Future Prospects

His team, the Sacramento Kings, currently holds a 29-19 record, placing them 5th in the Western Conference. With two more seasons left on his contract after the 2023-24 season, Huerter's future prospects look promising. The talented shooting guard is expected to become an unrestricted free agent after his contract ends, opening up many exciting possibilities.

The Bleacher Report video featuring Huerter's trick shots is just the latest testament to the player's skill and dedication. Fans and fellow athletes alike are sure to be watching his career with great interest.