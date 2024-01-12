NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul

In a humorous exchange that is now making rounds on social media, NBA star Dwight Howard has jokingly suggested that Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao could be his trainer for a hypothetical match against YouTuber Jake Paul. The playful banter took place at Pacquiao’s residence in Makati City, Philippines, where Howard, along with his Strong Group basketball team members, was visiting.

When Basketball Meets Boxing

The casual meeting between two sporting icons, Howard and Pacquiao, has generated significant attention. The former NBA champion, known for his light-hearted personality, initiated the jest while in the company of Pacquiao, causing ripples of laughter among those present. This interaction with the boxing legend, known for his stoic demeanor, showcases a different side of Pacquiao, connecting two different sporting worlds.

A Friendly Challenge

Further adding to the jovial atmosphere, Howard shared a moment on his Instagram where he playfully challenged Pacquiao to a three-point basketball contest. Despite being known more for his illustrious boxing career, Pacquiao, who briefly played in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) as a playing coach, accepted the challenge, displaying a camaraderie between the two athletes.

Preparing for Dubai International Basketball Championship

Howard’s visit to the Philippines wasn’t just for leisure. He was there with the Strong Group, a basketball team comprising local players Kevin Quiambao, Francis Escandor, Justine Baltazar, JD Cagulangan, and Jordan Heading, along with international players Andre Roberson, Mckenzie Moore, Brian Goorjian, and Andray Blatche. The team is currently preparing for the Dubai International Basketball Championship. Howard, who recently competed in a three-point contest in the T1 League in Taiwan with the Taoyuan Leopards, is hoping to bring his experience and skill to lead the team to victory.