NBA Standings: A Close Look at the Eastern and Western Conference Teams

As the NBA gears up for an eventful night of 11 regular season games on January 15, we take a close look at the Eastern and Western Conference standings. Each team's win-loss record, percentage, games behind (GB), last ten game streaks (L10), current streaks (Str), home and away records, and conference records are all under scrutiny.

Advertisment

The Eastern Conference

In the Atlantic Division, the Boston Celtics are in the lead with a 30-9 record. Trailing behind are the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Toronto Raptors. The Southeast Division sees the Miami Heat at the top, followed by the Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards. In the Central Division, the Milwaukee Bucks hold the lead, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons in pursuit.

The Western Conference

Advertisment

The New Orleans Pelicans lead the Southwest Division, with teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, and San Antonio Spurs following suit. The Minnesota Timberwolves are at the helm of the Northwest Division, with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets close behind, and the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers bringing up the rear. In the Pacific Division, the L.A. Clippers lead the pack, with the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, L.A. Lakers, and Golden State Warriors right on their heels.

A Look at the Power Rankings and Upcoming Games

Despite the Boston Celtics having the best record in the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder have managed to take the top spot in the NBA Power Rankings. Their offensive prowess, spearheaded by Shai Gilgeous Alexander's MVP-like performance, has made them a tough matchup for any team. This has earned them praise from Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, and placed them as firm championship contenders. Their upcoming schedule includes games against formidable teams like the Lakers, Clippers, Jazz, and Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, the Celtics, despite their impressive record, suffered a setback against the Milwaukee Bucks, raising questions about their ability to handle adversity. Their upcoming fixtures include games against the Raptors, Spurs, Nuggets, and Rockets.

As we eagerly anticipate the upcoming games, it's worth noting the NBA's partnership with State Farm. For every assist this season, State Farm will donate $5 to neighborhoods in need, highlighting the league's commitment to community engagement and giving back.