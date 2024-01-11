en English
Health

NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
In a ground-breaking revelation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has contested the prevalent notion of load management’s role in reducing injury risks among players. The NBA’s Competition Committee, in collaboration with IQVIA Injury Surveillance & Analytics, has divulged a comprehensive 10-year study on the efficacy of load management in mitigating injuries. The analytic report, shared with teams and select media, scrutinizes the data from the 2013-14 to 2022-23 seasons of 150 ‘starter-level players’ each season.

No Correlation Found

The in-depth analysis uncovers a startling fact: there is no palpable correlation between resting players and a diminished in-season injury risk. This finding remains consistent even when variables such as age, minutes played, and injury history are factored in. The report’s revelations contradict the widely held assumptions and practices regarding load management.

Starter-Level Injuries Hit an All-Time High

In a further intriguing twist, despite an increase in single-game absences owing to load management, injuries among starter-level players reached an unprecedented high during the 2022-23 season. This fact underscores the report’s assertion that load management does not necessarily lead to a reduced injury risk.

Increasing Missed Games and the Role of Load Management

The report also delves into the trend of star players missing games. It reveals that the average missed games per season have seen a substantial rise over the last two decades, from 10.4 in the 1980s to 23.9 in the current decade. However, this escalation is attributed more to injuries and a five-fold increase in single-game absences unrelated to injuries than to load management.

NBA’s stance on load management, as voiced by Executive VP Joe Dumars in October, finds validation in these findings. Further backing this view is NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who has been vocal about the lack of correlation between load management and player health.

While the report refrains from categorically declaring load management as ineffective, it certainly emphasizes the absence of a clear link to decreased injury risk, effectively challenging previous assumptions and sparking a new discourse on player health management.

Health NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Health

