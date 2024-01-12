en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

NBA Paris Game 2024: A Fusion of Football and Basketball Icons

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
NBA Paris Game 2024: A Fusion of Football and Basketball Icons

The Accor Arena in Paris was a spectacle of global sports talent and fandom at the NBA Paris Game 2024. Among the 15,000 strong crowd were some of the world’s most celebrated sporting icons, including English football legends David Beckham and Leah Williamson. The match saw the Cleveland Cavaliers secure a decisive victory over the Brooklyn Nets with a scoreline of 111-102.

Football Meets Basketball

David Beckham, a Manchester United icon, and Leah Williamson, the captain of the Lionesses, were spotted relishing the game from coveted courtside seats. Beckham’s fondness for basketball, cultivated during his tenure with LA Galaxy, was palpable as he was pictured alongside Tony Parker, the ex-NBA Finals MVP, and Brazilian football superstar Ronaldo. Also present was French football prodigy Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, who was seen engaging with Ronaldo and watching the game alongside his PSG teammates.

Mitchell’s High Scoring Game

The highlight of the game was undoubtedly Donavan Mitchell’s exceptional performance for the Cavaliers. Scoring a season-high of 45 points, Mitchell led the Cavaliers to their fourth consecutive win. His impressive 21-point contribution in the fourth quarter ensured the Cavaliers maintained their lead, despite the Nets’ valiant attempt at recovering from a 26-point deficit.

The Paris Stage

Expressing his delight post-game, Mitchell voiced his desire to return to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. This marked the third NBA regular-season game played in Paris following previous games in 2020 and 2023. The event was not just a basketball game; it was a grand celebration that brought together greats from the worlds of football and basketball, making the NBA Paris Game 2024 an unforgettable occasion for sports enthusiasts worldwide.

0
France Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
10 mins ago
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
In an exhilarating display of endurance and strategy, renowned French rally driver Sebastien Loeb achieved a dominant victory in the demanding two-day stage six of the Dakar Rally. His win underscored the significance of tactical racing in such grueling events. Carving a path of success, Loeb’s approach was unique – he deliberately slowed down in
Strategic Victory for Sebastien Loeb in Dakar Rally's Stage Six, Carlos Sainz Takes Overall Lead
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
1 hour ago
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
2 hours ago
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
30 mins ago
French Ski Champion Alexis Pinturault Suffers Severe Crash Amid New Parenthood
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
48 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
1 hour ago
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Soccer Weekend: Clasico Showdown, NWSL Draft, and Resuming Domestic Leagues
4 seconds
Thrilling Soccer Weekend: Clasico Showdown, NWSL Draft, and Resuming Domestic Leagues
FlexifyMe Raises INR 10 Crore in Seed Funding, Aims to Revolutionize Chronic Pain Management
1 min
FlexifyMe Raises INR 10 Crore in Seed Funding, Aims to Revolutionize Chronic Pain Management
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
2 mins
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
2 mins
Dr. Cara Croft's Groundbreaking Research Aims to Prevent Dementia
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
5 mins
Youth Hockey Coach Faces Suspension for Profanity-Laden Tirade
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
Religious Ceremony Boycott Sparks Political Controversy Ahead of 2024 Elections
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
6 mins
Syracuse Football Gears Up for Crucial Recruiting Weekend
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
7 mins
Senate Faces Partisan Divide Over Rail Safety Bill
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
7 mins
BJP Leader Sidharth N. Singh Criticizes Congress Over Beliefs and Faith, Urges End to Excuses
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app