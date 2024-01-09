en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:40 pm EST
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball

It was a tense moment for Pacers fans when Tyrese Haliburton slipped on the court, resulting in a significant injury to his left thigh. His status for the upcoming games remains uncertain as he awaits further medical evaluation. Haliburton, one of the NBA’s top point guards, is an instrumental figure for the Pacers, averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. His potential absence could ripple throughout the team’s performance and fantasy basketball standings.

Ripple Effects Across the League

Haliburton’s injury is not an isolated case. Several NBA teams are grappling with similar concerns as key players are sidelined due to various injuries. Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons is dealing with a knee sprain, while Wendell Carter from the Orlando Magic is out with a knee issue. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat are also on the sidelines due to foot and ankle injuries, respectively, with no clear return dates.

The Houston Rockets’ Dillon Brooks is now week-to-week following an oblique injury, and the San Antonio Spurs’ Zach Collins is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to an ankle injury. The Dallas Mavericks’ Dante Exum and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton are both out with heel and knee injuries, respectively, with no fixed timeline for their returns.

Long-Term Absences and Potential Replacements

Not all news is short-term. The Grizzlies’ Morant has undergone season-ending surgery due to a labral muscle tear. Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors will be out for 4-6 weeks following hand surgery. The New York Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is out for the season after ankle surgery, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Gabe Vincent requires knee surgery and may be out longer than the 6-8 week estimate. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are out following knee surgery and a jaw fracture, respectively.

These long-term absences might lead to increased playtime for players like Moses Moody, Isaiah Hartenstein, Dean Wade, and Isaac Okoro. They could be potential replacements for fantasy basketball teams affected by these injuries.

0
NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
1 hour ago
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
In the pulsating universe of the NBA, the approaching Feb. 8 trade deadline is amplifying anticipation for potential transactions. The impact of the new collective bargaining agreement on the trading process remains concealed, but the Play-In Tournament has undeniably escalated the number of self-perceived contenders. This altered landscape could significantly influence teams’ decisions as the
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
2 hours ago
New Orleans' Athlete of the Week Poll: Community Votes for Top High School Performer
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
2 hours ago
Caitlin Clark Scores Off Court with 'Crunch Time' Cereal Launch
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
1 hour ago
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
1 hour ago
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
2 hours ago
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
Latest Headlines
World News
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
1 min
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
1 min
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
2 mins
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
3 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
3 mins
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
3 mins
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
3 mins
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
4 mins
Psychologist Recommends Exclusive Use of Work Emails for Professional Communication
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
4 mins
Mayor Dan Norris Eyes Parliamentary Seat Under Labour's Banner
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
56 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app