NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day with High-Profile Games

As the nation pauses to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 15, 2024, the National Basketball Association (NBA) marks the day with a series of high-profile games. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, a day synonymous with service and reflection, will be illuminated by the glittering lights of the NBA courts across the country.

King’s Day on the Court

Eleven games are scheduled for the day, including marquee matchups featuring the Houston Rockets at the Philadelphia 76ers, and the San Antonio Spurs at the Atlanta Hawks. The Golden State Warriors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies, both teams with a strong connection to Dr. King’s legacy.

The Atlanta Hawks have honored this day for 25 consecutive years, while the Grizzlies have hosted MLK Day games 22 times since their relocation to Memphis. The day concludes with a face-off between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Returning to the Game

Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors star, is expected to make his return from suspension in a game at FedExForum. Green’s reinstatement by the NBA on January 6, 2024, came after he demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to the standards expected of NBA players. His return adds a dynamic element to a Grizzlies team grappling with injuries.

A Testament to Equality

The NBA’s tradition of playing games on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is a testament to the league’s commitment to promoting unity, togetherness, and equality. In a day filled with games featuring superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Victor Wembanyama, and Joel Embiid, the essence of Dr. King’s message rings loud and clear. The NBA continues to use this day as a platform to advocate for equality and unity, encapsulating Dr. King’s legacy during the civil rights movement.

A Day of Entertainment

Beyond the NBA, the day is filled with other significant events. In the National Football League (NFL), the wild card playoffs round concludes with a match between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, broadcast live on ABC and ESPN. The 75th Emmy Awards air live on FOX, with the HBO drama ‘Succession’ leading the nominations. NBC’s ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League’ and PBS’s ‘Antiques Roadshow’ continue their runs, with the latter featuring treasures from the Alaska Native Heritage Center. The documentary ‘Brief Tender Light,’ on PBS’s ‘POV’, provides a profound glimpse into the lives of four Black African students at MIT, exploring their experiences with American culture and racism.