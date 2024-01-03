en English
Sports

NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant’s Ranking Above LeBron James

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
The enduring debate over the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in the realm of NBA basketball has found itself in the spotlight once more. The discussion was reignited by none other than Allen Iverson, who placed Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant at the pinnacle of his pyramid, a lineup that sports analyst Stephen A. Smith contests.

Smith’s Perspective on the GOAT Debate

Smith’s disagreement hones in on Kobe Bryant’s placement as the second greatest player, a ranking he believes is usurped by LeBron James. Drawing on statistics, Smith argues that LeBron outshines Kobe in numerous categories: points per game, assists, rebounds, and durability. While Kobe Bryant has an impressive five championship rings to his name, Smith points out that the first three were clinched with the help of Shaquille O’Neal, a basketball titan.

LeBron James: A Contender for the Top Spot

The case for LeBron James as a superior player to Kobe Bryant is further bolstered by his achievements. He managed to secure his titles without the backing of a teammate of Shaq’s caliber. Smith ultimately places Kobe within the top 10 all-time players, a commendable position, but not above LeBron James. He does, however, concede that Kobe may be the second-best shooting guard, trailing behind Jordan.

LeBron James Continues to Build His Legacy

LeBron’s legacy continues to evolve, further complicating the GOAT debate. He surpassed Kobe Bryant on the all-time list in 2016, following his third NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His record-breaking performance in the 2016 NBA Finals saw him leading both teams in all five statistical categories. Further cementing his status, LeBron later outdid Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

In the end, the only player who seems to have a chance of challenging LeBron’s standing in the GOAT debate is Michael Jordan himself. The jury is still out, and the debate rages on, as each player’s legion of fans passionately defends their chosen champion.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

