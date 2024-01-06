en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

NBA Friday Night Standouts: Rising Stars amid Team Injuries

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
NBA Friday Night Standouts: Rising Stars amid Team Injuries

In the NBA’s packed Friday night, both familiar and fresh faces rose to the occasion, delivering standout performances. Among the evening’s highlights were significant contributions from Josh Green and Jaden Hardy of the Dallas Mavericks and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic.

Impressive Performances amid Injuries

Josh Green and Jaden Hardy stepped up for the Dallas Mavericks, filling in for injured Dante Exum and Luka Doncic. Hardy, in particular, was instrumental in securing the Mavericks’ victory over Portland, contributing 19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and three 3-pointers. Despite four turnovers, his performance made him a valuable option for fantasy basketball players. Green also had a commendable game with 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Magic’s Wagner Steps Up

Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic capitalized on the absence of Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze. His performance against Nikola Jokic was instrumental in securing a win for the Magic with his 19 points and 11 rebounds. His fantasy relevance, however, might be short-lived with the return of the team’s regular starters.

Warriors’ Saric and Jackson-Davis Shine

For the Golden State Warriors, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis made their mark. In the absence of Kevon Looney, both players outperformed with Saric scoring 17 points and Jackson-Davis contributing defensively. Their performances make them attractive options for fantasy managers.

Rising Stars in Other Teams

Kevin Love of the Miami Heat, Duop Reath of Portland, Sam Hauser of the Boston Celtics, and Bilal Coulibaly of the Washington Wizards also caught the eye. Love, benefiting from Miami’s injury situation, scored 20 points and seven rebounds against Phoenix. Reath, due to injuries in Portland, stepped up, making him a potential pickup if the team’s regular centers remain absent. Meanwhile, Hauser and Coulibaly showed potential for fantasy consideration, with Hauser contributing three 3-pointers against the Jazz and Coulibaly consistently playing and showing a well-rounded stat line against the Cavaliers.

Amid the injuries, these players have shown that they can rise to the occasion and deliver standout performances. Their contributions not only brought victories to their respective teams but also offered intriguing options for fantasy basketball managers.

0
NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
51 mins ago
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Healthy cereal brand Catalina Crunch has teamed up with NBA player Jalen Brunson to introduce a limited-edition Honey Nut with Almonds cereal. This partnership underscores the brand’s commitment to creating protein-rich and nutritious options, and cements Brunson’s status as an advocate for health and peak athletic performance. A Shared Emphasis on Health and Performance Both
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
10 hours ago
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Detroit Pistons with Murray's 37-Point Game
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
10 hours ago
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Golden State Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Goran Dragic Announces Retirement, Plans Star-Studded Farewell Event
4 hours ago
Goran Dragic Announces Retirement, Plans Star-Studded Farewell Event
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
10 hours ago
Raptors Triumph Over Warriors in High-Scoring NBA Game
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
10 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama Reflects on Crucial Turnover in Spurs' Tight Loss to Cavaliers
Latest Headlines
World News
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
2 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
3 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
Unlawful Dismissal of Registrar Mhende-Phiri: A Call for Justice
3 mins
Unlawful Dismissal of Registrar Mhende-Phiri: A Call for Justice
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
4 mins
Battling Winter's Respiratory Infections: The Threats of Influenza and RSV
Binwell Mpundu Launches 'Icabaiche': A New Voice for the Youth
4 mins
Binwell Mpundu Launches 'Icabaiche': A New Voice for the Youth
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
9 mins
Parliamentary Opposition Leadership Engages in Political 'Gambling'
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
9 mins
Your Comprehensive Lifestyle Guide: From Golden Globe Fashion to Health Tips
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
10 mins
Nana Kwame Bediako Reveals Himself as the Force Behind 'New Force' Campaign
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
12 mins
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app