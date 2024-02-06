NBA Foundation Boosts Diversity with All-Star Pitch Competition

In a landmark initiative aimed to foster economic opportunity within the Black community, the NBA Foundation is hosting an All-Star Pitch Competition in Indiana. The competition, set to take place on February 16 at the Indiana Convention Center, serves as a platform for diverse and innovative tech entrepreneurs from Indiana to garner recognition and support. This event forms part of a broader NBA effort to respond to the nationwide call for action against police brutality and systemic racism.

Spotlight on Diversity and Innovation

Seven Indiana-based startups, who have successfully navigated through an application process that closed on December 13, 2023, and a semi-final round at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 9, are set to compete. The competition aims to shine a spotlight on companies that are spearheaded by diverse and innovative tech entrepreneurs in Indiana. It is a crucial part of the NBA's strategy to drive economic opportunity within the Black community.

Preparation and Expectations

As the event approaches, the finalists are currently undergoing coaching and mentoring, preparing for the chance to grab hold of their future. The NBA Foundation, established in 2020, is set to leave an estimated $150,000 for Indiana businesses through this initiative, indicating the significant potential impact of this event.

An Invitation to the Public

The All-Star Pitch Competition is not just a closed-door event for entrepreneurs and investors. In a move to stimulate public interest and awareness, the NBA Foundation has opened the event to the public. Anyone interested in attending can get their tickets and witness the innovations that could drive the future of Indiana's tech industry.