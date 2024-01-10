en English
NBA

NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
The National Basketball Association (NBA), in a landmark collaboration with the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) and France’s premiere professional basketball league, LNB Betclic ELITE, has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering youth basketball development in France. This strategic move, orchestrated just in time for the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, lays the groundwork for a new era of French basketball, marked by enhanced talent development and global exposure.

A New Chapter in Player Development

The cornerstone of these initiatives is a comprehensive player development program that seeks to groom young talent and cultivate the sport at the grassroots level. The program will provide essential coaching, infrastructure, and support to young players, fostering an environment conducive to skill growth and athletic progression. This is a testament to the NBA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of basketball prodigies.

Global Exposure through Weekly Live Streaming

As part of its drive to globalize French basketball, the NBA, in conjunction with the LNB, will commence weekly live streaming of LNB games on a global scale. This will serve as a platform for French players to showcase their prowess and for global fans to appreciate the dynamism and flair of French basketball.

Jr. NBA Leagues: Spotlight on Youth Basketball

Furthering its dedication to youth basketball, the NBA will launch an annual Jr. NBA League in Paris and a Jr. NBA 3-on-3 League in Marseille. These leagues will provide young athletes with an opportunity to compete at a high level, fostering competitive spirit and camaraderie among the players.

Collaborative Efforts for Elite Player Development

The NBA’s International Basketball Operations Department is set to collaborate with the FFBB and LNB to enhance elite player development and retention strategies. This collaboration signifies a concerted effort to elevate French basketball to new heights on the global stage.

The announcement, which was made during the largest Jr. NBA Week to date, featured clinics and workshops with renowned basketball figures such as Tony Parker and Sabrina Ionescu. The week-long celebration will culminate with the NBA Paris Game 2024, where the Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA’s commitment to basketball development in France and Africa has been praised by French President Emmanuel Macron and sports officials. This collaborative venture underscores the growing popularity of basketball in France and the symbiotic relationship between French basketball and the NBA.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

