Business

NBA Board of Governors Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:02 am EST
NBA Board of Governors Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks

In a significant move, the NBA Board of Governors has sanctioned the transfer of ownership for the Dallas Mavericks basketball team. The decision underlines a promising change in the stewardship for one of the league’s renowned franchises. This deal transfers the ownership rights from Mark Cuban to the families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont, marking the start of a new chapter for the Mavericks.

Ownership Transition

The families of Dr. Miriam Adelson and Sivan and Patrick Dumont will now be the primary stakeholders in the Dallas Mavericks. This change of guard comes with a substantial financial deal, with the sale value estimated between $3.8 billion and $3.9 billion. Meanwhile, Mark Cuban, the previous owner, will retain a 27% stake in the team and continue to control the basketball operations. Patrick Dumont, President and Chief Operating Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp., will serve as the Mavericks’ Governor.

Implications of the Sale

The sale of the Dallas Mavericks is expected to influence the strategic direction, management, and operations of the team. As new owners, the Adelson and Dumont families will now be at the helm of key decisions impacting the team’s performance, player transactions, and overall competitiveness in the league. With a combined net worth of $32.3 billion, Adelson and Dumont are now the third-wealthiest owners in American professional sports.

Future Prospects

The transaction also hints at potential plans for a future resort casino in Texas. The Adelson family, known for their extensive experience in the casino industry, may leverage this acquisition to lobby for legalizing gambling in the state. The new owners are also considering the construction of a new arena in downtown Dallas, which could include a hotel and casino. For fans, this change in ownership is likely to bring about no immediate changes, but in the long term, it could lead to a shift to a new arena outside of downtown. The focus remains on building a winning team around Luka Dončić, with a commitment to bring another NBA championship to the city of Dallas.

Business Sports United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

