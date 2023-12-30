NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson

In a momentous turn of events, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has given its stamp of approval for the sale of the Dallas Mavericks, a heralded basketball franchise. The majority stake, previously held by entrepreneur Mark Cuban, now belongs to Miriam Adelson and her family. Adelson, a formidable presence in the global hospitality and gaming industry, is the controlling shareholder of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. Valued at a staggering $3.5 billion, the transaction received the nod from the NBA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday. The agreement is anticipated to be finalized within the week.

Mark Cuban retains Minority Stake

While the ownership change is significant, Mark Cuban isn’t stepping away entirely. He will continue to hold a minority stake in the team, ensuring his continued involvement with the Mavericks. Cuban cited the evolving landscape of the NBA as a crucial factor in his decision to sell the majority stake. The sale to a family with deep-rooted casino industry ties indicates a clear recognition of the shifting sands in the sports, technology, and global economic sectors.

Adelson Family’s Entry into the NBA

The Adelson family’s acquisition marks a significant chapter in the NBA’s history. Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, is no stranger to high-stakes ventures. Her ascent to the 45th spot in the list of the world’s richest individuals testifies to her business acumen. The purchase of a 70 percent stake in the Dallas Mavericks adds another feather to her cap, cementing her family’s position in the sports industry.

Mavericks’ Performance and Future Prospects

The Dallas Mavericks have been grappling with fluctuating performance levels. Despite suffering some losses, the team shows promise. Rookie center Dereck Lively II is a significant asset, with the team boasting a 17-7 record with Lively in the lineup. Additionally, Luka Dončić continues to impress, having recently reached the milestone of 10,000 points in his six-year NBA career. With the Adelson family at the helm and the undeterred spirit of the Mavericks, the team’s prospects look promising.

In conclusion, this major ownership change comes amidst various significant events and shifts within the sports, technology, and global economic sectors. As the Adelson family takes the reins of the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA landscape is set for intriguing developments.