en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:53 pm EST
NBA Approves Sale of Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson

In a momentous turn of events, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has given its stamp of approval for the sale of the Dallas Mavericks, a heralded basketball franchise. The majority stake, previously held by entrepreneur Mark Cuban, now belongs to Miriam Adelson and her family. Adelson, a formidable presence in the global hospitality and gaming industry, is the controlling shareholder of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. Valued at a staggering $3.5 billion, the transaction received the nod from the NBA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday. The agreement is anticipated to be finalized within the week.

Mark Cuban retains Minority Stake

While the ownership change is significant, Mark Cuban isn’t stepping away entirely. He will continue to hold a minority stake in the team, ensuring his continued involvement with the Mavericks. Cuban cited the evolving landscape of the NBA as a crucial factor in his decision to sell the majority stake. The sale to a family with deep-rooted casino industry ties indicates a clear recognition of the shifting sands in the sports, technology, and global economic sectors.

Adelson Family’s Entry into the NBA

The Adelson family’s acquisition marks a significant chapter in the NBA’s history. Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, is no stranger to high-stakes ventures. Her ascent to the 45th spot in the list of the world’s richest individuals testifies to her business acumen. The purchase of a 70 percent stake in the Dallas Mavericks adds another feather to her cap, cementing her family’s position in the sports industry.

Mavericks’ Performance and Future Prospects

The Dallas Mavericks have been grappling with fluctuating performance levels. Despite suffering some losses, the team shows promise. Rookie center Dereck Lively II is a significant asset, with the team boasting a 17-7 record with Lively in the lineup. Additionally, Luka Dončić continues to impress, having recently reached the milestone of 10,000 points in his six-year NBA career. With the Adelson family at the helm and the undeterred spirit of the Mavericks, the team’s prospects look promising.

In conclusion, this major ownership change comes amidst various significant events and shifts within the sports, technology, and global economic sectors. As the Adelson family takes the reins of the Dallas Mavericks, the NBA landscape is set for intriguing developments.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

TikTok Shop Mall: Revolutionizing Online Shopping in Malaysia

By BNN Correspondents

Pune Petrol Dealers Oppose Rumored Fuel Price Cut, Seek Balanced Approach

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Dining and Shopping: Who's Open and Who's Not?

By Israel Ojoko

Bobby Kotick's Exit from Activision Blizzard: An End of an Era Marred by Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor ...
@Business · 2 hours
L&T Bags Major Contract for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project's Corridor ...
heart comment 0
Waterfront Property for Sale With a Unique Twist: No Overnight Stays

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Waterfront Property for Sale With a Unique Twist: No Overnight Stays
2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World

By Salman Khan

2023: A Year of Triumphs and Business Moves in the Sports World
Colombian President Advocates Tax Reform to Boost Corporate Growth, Equity

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian President Advocates Tax Reform to Boost Corporate Growth, Equity
Wall Street’s 2023 Predictions Missed Mark: Revisiting Forecasts & Looking Ahead

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street's 2023 Predictions Missed Mark: Revisiting Forecasts & Looking Ahead
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
27 seconds
Manchester City Concludes Year with Unbeaten Home Record: A Significant Milestone
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
1 min
Dominic Cummings: A Visit to Downing Street Sparks Speculation
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
6 mins
Super Eagles Coach Unveils 25-Man Squad for Postponed 2023 AFCON
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
6 mins
Winter Wildcards Promo in FC Mobile: A Festive Frenzy of New Rewards and Challenges
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
7 mins
Flamin' Hot Controversy: Health Concerns Sparked by Spicy Snack Seasoning
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
8 mins
Premier League Showdown: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
8 mins
Manchester City Ends 2023 with a Resounding Victory: A Review
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
10 mins
Hugo Lloris Transfers to LAFC: A Major Career Shift for the Former Tottenham Goalkeeper
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning
10 mins
Health Concerns at Snack Food Factory Linked to Spicy Seasoning
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
3 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app