NBA Announces Multi-Year Broadcasting Deal with Amazon Prime Video in Mexico

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has inked a multi-year broadcasting agreement with Amazon Prime Video in Mexico. The partnership will witness more than 50 NBA regular-season and playoff games streamed each year on the platform. The collaboration commences with a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs on January 22, featuring Spanish-language commentary. This move considerably expands the NBA's digital footprint in the region, supplementing existing partnerships with Star+ and ViX.

Amazon Offers NBA League Pass

Amazon Prime Video is set to offer the NBA League Pass subscription service in Mexico. This service gives fans access to live games and on-demand NBA content. NBA has a rich history of games in Mexico, with approximately 30 games hosted since 1992. The league plans to continue this tradition with at least two games in the 2024-25 season.

Comments from NBA and Amazon Officials

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Rafael Elia, NBA's vice president of global media distribution for Latin America, underscored the league's commitment to offering diverse access to games for fans worldwide. Paulo Koelle, director of Prime Video Latin America, expressed optimism about bringing NBA games to Amazon Prime members. He also mentioned the opportunity for dedicated fans to subscribe to the NBA League Pass.

Complementing Existing NBA Coverage

The new agreement complements Prime Video's existing NBA coverage in Brazil, initiated in October 2022. Meanwhile, in the United States, NBA live rights are currently held by ESPN and TNT until the end of the 2024-25 season. NBA's latest media rights partnership was with Hong Kong's Now TV, which will broadcast over 300 live games each season, including the NBA All-Star, playoffs, and finals.