NBA Academy Africa’s Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University

In a significant development in college basketball recruitment, Khaman Maluach, a standout center from NBA Academy Africa, is slated for a visit to Duke University’s renowned basketball program later this month. The news comes via Adam Rowe, a correspondent for 247Sports, a leading source for college sports recruitment news.

NBA Academy Africa’s Five-Star Prospect

Maluach, a towering figure at 7-foot-2 and weighing in at 235 pounds, is not just another prospect on the recruitment scene. The center, who has been on Duke’s radar since August, has been classified as a five-star prospect for the class of 2024. His current rank is an impressive 15th overall among his peers, a ranking as per On3, a sports recruitment platform.

Maluach’s skills, which include rim protection and rebounding, as well as his mobility and scoring prowess, have earned him high praise. Not to be overlooked is his leadership on the court, a valuable trait that coaches often seek in their recruits.

Duke’s Aggressive Recruitment Drive

Under the guidance of head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke’s recruitment drive is in full swing. The team already boasts the nation’s top recruitment class for 2024, which includes the highly touted forward, Cooper Flagg. However, the Blue Devils are not resting on their laurels.

In addition to Maluach, they are eagerly awaiting a decision from VJ Edgecombe, another five-star recruit, who is expected to announce his college choice in the coming days. With Maluach and Edgecombe being the only two undecided recruits from their offer list for the 2024 class, Duke’s recruitment efforts continue unabated.

A Potential Boost to Duke’s Roster

Should Maluach commit to Duke, it would be a significant boost to their already formidable 2024 class. His height, skill set, and leadership capabilities would undoubtedly add depth to Duke’s roster. Furthermore, his potential commitment could also sway Edgecombe’s decision, further strengthening Duke’s position in the college basketball landscape.