en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

NBA Academy Africa’s Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
NBA Academy Africa’s Star Center Khaman Maluach Eyes Duke University

In a significant development in college basketball recruitment, Khaman Maluach, a standout center from NBA Academy Africa, is slated for a visit to Duke University’s renowned basketball program later this month. The news comes via Adam Rowe, a correspondent for 247Sports, a leading source for college sports recruitment news.

NBA Academy Africa’s Five-Star Prospect

Maluach, a towering figure at 7-foot-2 and weighing in at 235 pounds, is not just another prospect on the recruitment scene. The center, who has been on Duke’s radar since August, has been classified as a five-star prospect for the class of 2024. His current rank is an impressive 15th overall among his peers, a ranking as per On3, a sports recruitment platform.

Maluach’s skills, which include rim protection and rebounding, as well as his mobility and scoring prowess, have earned him high praise. Not to be overlooked is his leadership on the court, a valuable trait that coaches often seek in their recruits.

Duke’s Aggressive Recruitment Drive

Under the guidance of head coach Jon Scheyer, Duke’s recruitment drive is in full swing. The team already boasts the nation’s top recruitment class for 2024, which includes the highly touted forward, Cooper Flagg. However, the Blue Devils are not resting on their laurels.

In addition to Maluach, they are eagerly awaiting a decision from VJ Edgecombe, another five-star recruit, who is expected to announce his college choice in the coming days. With Maluach and Edgecombe being the only two undecided recruits from their offer list for the 2024 class, Duke’s recruitment efforts continue unabated.

A Potential Boost to Duke’s Roster

Should Maluach commit to Duke, it would be a significant boost to their already formidable 2024 class. His height, skill set, and leadership capabilities would undoubtedly add depth to Duke’s roster. Furthermore, his potential commitment could also sway Edgecombe’s decision, further strengthening Duke’s position in the college basketball landscape.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
23 seconds ago
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
On a watershed day in the realm of sports, three titans of football coaching announced their departures from their respective teams. The news not only sends shockwaves through the football community but also signifies a shift in the sport’s direction and culture. Pete Carroll: A Seahawks Legend Bows Out Pete Carroll, the effusive Super Bowl-winning
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
3 mins ago
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
4 mins ago
Unanimous NFL All-Pro Team Selections 2023: McCaffrey, Hill, and Warner Lead the Pack
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
2 mins ago
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins ago
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
3 mins ago
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Latest Headlines
World News
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
24 seconds
Football's Changing Guard: Veteran Coaches Carroll, Saban, Belichick Depart
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
1 min
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
2 mins
Hamburg Protesters Rally Against AfD and Werteunion's Alleged Deportation Plans
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
2 mins
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Cote d'Ivoire Gears Up to Host the 34th Africa Cup of Nations
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
3 mins
Santa Ynez Pirates Triumph Over Templeton Eagles in Ocean League Game
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Genocide Case: A Clash of Narratives in The International Court of Justice
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
3 mins
Chicago Cubs Introduce New Pitcher Shota Imanaga
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
4 mins
North Augusta Welcomes Pioneering Cancer Treatment Facility Amid CON Repeal
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
58 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app