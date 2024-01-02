NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion

In a thrilling new development, NBA 2K24 MyTEAM has announced a unique promotion, offering players a chance to lay hands on a Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren (95 OVR) by conquering a challenge within the game. This challenge necessitates players to amass 200 blocks across any MyTEAM modes, thus, enabling the acquisition of the Pink Diamond Item without being confined to a single mode. This innovative strategy not only promotes diversity in gameplay but also propels continuous player engagement with NBA 2K24.

Chet Holmgren: An Asset to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren, the Power Center/Power Forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, has been instrumental in boosting the team’s performance, leading them to the second place in the Western Conference standings. Holmgren has exhibited a potent presence in points and rebounds, commending a 40% 3-point shooting percentage.

A Season of Rewards: The 25Daysof2K Campaign

In addition to the in-game promotion, NBA 2K24 has unfurled a plethora of new content and several locker codes as part of their 25Daysof2K campaign, making it a season of rewards for the players. These rewards range from virtual currency (VC), cosmetic items, to other surprises. This generous campaign, combined with the release of the latest 2KTV episode, makes it an opportune moment for players to engage with NBA 2K24 and reap the manifold benefits on offer.