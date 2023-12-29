en English
Gaming

‘NBA 2K24’ Glitch Sparks Controversy: Demands for Fairness Rise

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:15 am EST
‘NBA 2K24’ Glitch Sparks Controversy: Demands for Fairness Rise

When it comes to the world of gaming, fairness and balance are paramount. This delicate equilibrium was recently disrupted in the ‘NBA 2K24’ video game, leading to an outcry from its devoted player base. A glitch in the game’s MyTeam mode, where players trade digital cards of NBA stars, allowed some opportunists to amass millions of in-game coins, equivalent to thousands of dollars in real-world money. The culprit? An incorrectly priced card of NBA star, Paul George.

Unraveling the Glitch

The glitch came to light during a ‘deal of the day’ promotion. The promotional offer listed the Paul George card with a purchase price lower than its selling price. This pricing anomaly led to players buying and reselling the card repeatedly, rapidly accumulating in-game currency. The exploit, which lasted overnight, allowed players to acquire high-value cards of NBA legends such as Kobe Bryant and rising star Victor Wembanyama.

The Aftermath of the Exploit

By the time the error was corrected the following morning, the damage was already done. Some accounts had exploited the glitch extensively, leading to a significant imbalance within the game. The incident has sparked frustration within the NBA 2K community, with some members demanding an official response, compensation, or free high-end cards to rectify the situation. The controversy has even led some players to consider abandoning the game altogether, questioning its fairness, especially for new players and those who have invested real money.

Recurring Issues and Criticism

This incident is not a one-off error. A similar situation occurred earlier in December with digital cards of Rudy Gobert and Kyle Kuzma. These instances have put the game’s publisher, Take-Two Interactive, under scrutiny. The publisher’s control over the market, introduced in this year’s game edition, has been criticized for being susceptible to such mishaps. The ‘NBA 2K24’ community now eagerly awaits an official response from Take-Two Interactive, hoping for a swift resolution to this matter, and measures to prevent such exploits in the future.

Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

