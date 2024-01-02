Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference

The girls’ basketball team of Nazareth has made a striking comeback from their last season’s 3-6 record, ameliorating it to 8-2 after victories over Northampton and Pocono Mountain West. Their improved performance has earned them a ninth consecutive appearance in the PIAA state tournament, and has also established them as formidable contenders in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference (EPC). The team’s deep roster, as highlighted by Coach Rich Bickert, allows for significant flexibility, with the capability to field 10 or 11 players in each game comfortably.

Standout Performances and Tournament Victories

A number of standout performances have been instrumental in Nazareth’s revival. Among them are Julia Novak and Renee Wells, the latter earning the title of Tournament MVP. Their performances have strengthened the team’s prospects for securing their sixth district championship. The holiday tournaments proved to be decisive, with Easton, Parkland, Central, and Nazareth emerging as champions. Key performances were seen from players across various teams, including Evalyse Cole of Easton, Talia Zurinskas of Parkland, and Alyssa Ford who shone in her scoring performance for Pocono Mountain West.

Colonial League and Easton-Phillipsburg Rivalry

The Colonial League witnessed its last undefeated teams, Palmerton and Notre Dame, each suffering losses, thereby shaking up the league standings. In another significant matchup, the storied Easton-Phillipsburg rivalry game concluded with a decisive 63-31 victory for Easton. This win further solidifies Easton’s position as a team to watch in the upcoming state tournament.

Looking Ahead

As the basketball season continues, the improved performance of teams like Nazareth and Easton signal an exciting time ahead in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference. With individual talents continuing to shine and teams battling for supremacy, the road to the state tournament promises to be a thrilling journey.