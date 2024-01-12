en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races

NAZ Elite, a formidable presence in the global running scene, has successfully secured a full roster for the 2024 racing season with the re-signing of six key athletes. Among them, New Zealand’s Matt Baxter is poised to return to his roots, competing in the Good Home Taranaki Off-Road Half Marathon. This event marks Baxter’s first race since achieving a personal best at the California International Marathon where he recorded a time of 2:14:08. The off-road race around Lake Mangamahoe in New Plymouth offers a challenging, yet preferred, terrain for Baxter.

Baxter’s Competitive Edge

Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite’s Executive Director, believes that Baxter benefits more from competitive scenarios than from time trials. Baxter’s participation in the off-road race forms part of a broader plan leading into a season dominated by road racing.

NAZ Elite’s Kenyan Contingent

Alex Masai, a Kenyan athlete who joined NAZ Elite in 2021, is set to make his half-marathon debut at the Houston Half Marathon. His teammates, Mercy Chelangat and Wesley Kiptoo, are also slated to participate, aiming for personal bests on Houston’s renowned fast course. Kiptoo previously finished second at this event with a record of 1:00:35.

World-class Challenge at Houston

The Houston Half Marathon is expected to bring together a world-class field, presenting a significant challenge for the NAZ Elite runners. The event, integrated into the larger framework of the upcoming US Olympic Marathon Trials, could greatly influence the selection of the US Olympic marathon team. The significance of running fast in Houston, therefore, is not merely about personal records but also about securing a coveted spot in the Olympics.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
52 mins ago
Simon Denny's 'Optimism' at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality
New Zealand’s native and now Berlin-based artist, Simon Denny, is making waves in the international art scene with his thought-provoking work. Denny’s latest exhibition, ‘Optimism‘, is currently gracing the Auckland Art Gallery. This unique exhibit features grand rocket engine components, sourced from RocketLab patents, suspended in mid-air, and accentuated with augmented reality (AR) technology. The
Simon Denny's 'Optimism' at Auckland Art Gallery: A Futuristic Vision in Augmented Reality
Cricket Team Honors Late Teammate Amid Ongoing Death Investigation
1 hour ago
Cricket Team Honors Late Teammate Amid Ongoing Death Investigation
Carisbrooke St: A Christchurch Community's Resilience Amidst Adversity
1 hour ago
Carisbrooke St: A Christchurch Community's Resilience Amidst Adversity
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
53 mins ago
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
New Zealand Dairy Farmers Venture into Hospitality with Blatch Bros Eatery & Store
1 hour ago
New Zealand Dairy Farmers Venture into Hospitality with Blatch Bros Eatery & Store
Taranaki Maunga Braces for Visitor Surge: Safety Emphasized
1 hour ago
Taranaki Maunga Braces for Visitor Surge: Safety Emphasized
Latest Headlines
World News
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
1 min
Noah Sadaoui Leads FC Goa to Victory over Inter Kashi at Kalinga Super Cup
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
3 mins
Shep Rose Faces up to Drinking Problem on Southern Charm Season 9 Reunion
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
3 mins
Illinois Legislative Updates Emphasize Public Safety, Sustainability and Labor Rights
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
4 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Commits to 5K Race: A Symbol of Transformation
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
6 mins
CRISPR Gene-Editing Unlocks New Pathways in Mitochondrial Research
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
6 mins
West Virginia Child Abuse Cases: No Signs of Improvement, Reveals CAC Report
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
6 mins
Ex-BRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh's German Citizenship Sparks Legal Battle
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
6 mins
Mark Scheifele Escapes Major Injury as Winnipeg Jets Fortify Future
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
7 mins
Marquette Basketball Faces Challenge as Sean Jones Sidelined for Season
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app