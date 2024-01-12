NAZ Elite Running Team Gears Up for 2024 with Full Roster and Upcoming Races

NAZ Elite, a formidable presence in the global running scene, has successfully secured a full roster for the 2024 racing season with the re-signing of six key athletes. Among them, New Zealand’s Matt Baxter is poised to return to his roots, competing in the Good Home Taranaki Off-Road Half Marathon. This event marks Baxter’s first race since achieving a personal best at the California International Marathon where he recorded a time of 2:14:08. The off-road race around Lake Mangamahoe in New Plymouth offers a challenging, yet preferred, terrain for Baxter.

Baxter’s Competitive Edge

Ben Rosario, NAZ Elite’s Executive Director, believes that Baxter benefits more from competitive scenarios than from time trials. Baxter’s participation in the off-road race forms part of a broader plan leading into a season dominated by road racing.

NAZ Elite’s Kenyan Contingent

Alex Masai, a Kenyan athlete who joined NAZ Elite in 2021, is set to make his half-marathon debut at the Houston Half Marathon. His teammates, Mercy Chelangat and Wesley Kiptoo, are also slated to participate, aiming for personal bests on Houston’s renowned fast course. Kiptoo previously finished second at this event with a record of 1:00:35.

World-class Challenge at Houston

The Houston Half Marathon is expected to bring together a world-class field, presenting a significant challenge for the NAZ Elite runners. The event, integrated into the larger framework of the upcoming US Olympic Marathon Trials, could greatly influence the selection of the US Olympic marathon team. The significance of running fast in Houston, therefore, is not merely about personal records but also about securing a coveted spot in the Olympics.