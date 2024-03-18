Navy Secures First Victory Over Air Force in Spikers' Turf Open Conference

In a thrilling match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, the Philippine Navy volleyball team claimed their first win of the Spikers' Turf Open Conference, defeating Air Force with scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. This victory comes as a significant turnaround after the Sealions' defeat to the Cignal HD Spikers earlier in the week. Joeven dela Vega emerged as a standout player, contributing 20 points to Navy's triumph.

Advertisment

Strategic Comeback

Navy's head coach George Pascua lauded his team's response to their initial loss, highlighting their adherence to the game plan and improvement in handling pressure. The team's practice sessions focusing on correcting previous lapses paid off, reflected in their reduced errors and improved gameplay against Air Force. The Sealions' strategy, orchestrated by Louie Pudadera's 20 excellent sets, and a solid defense led by Jack Kalingking, was pivotal in their win.

Error-Prone Air Force

Advertisment

Despite a strong performance in their previous game, Air Force struggled with unforced errors against Navy, handing over 28 free points. Bryan Jaleco, who scored 20 points, was the only player from Air Force to hit double figures, highlighting the team's offensive struggles. The Airmen's inability to capitalize on their opportunities and maintain consistency became their Achilles' heel, leading to their first loss in the conference.

Looking Ahead

Both teams are now focusing on their next matches, with Navy aiming to build on their momentum against Maverick, and Air Force seeking redemption against Iloilo. The results of these upcoming games will be crucial for both teams as they strive to advance in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference. With key players like Joeven dela Vega and Bryan Jaleco showcasing their talents, the tournament promises more exciting volleyball action.