Afghanistan

Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST

Sharjah Cricket Stadium witnessed an electrifying performance by Afghanistan’s Naveen-Ul Haq, whose exceptional bowling sealed a four-wicket victory for his team against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the series decider, the third and final match of the T20 series. Naveen’s stellar four-wicket haul played an instrumental role in restricting the UAE to a modest total of 126, which Afghanistan comfortably chased down with nine balls to spare, thereby clinching the series 2-1.

Afghanistan’s Bowling Dominance

The dominance of the Afghans was set into motion when Naveen, in a spectacular onslaught, dismissed UAE’s Aryan Lakra and Vriitya Aravind in quick succession. His bowling was complemented by Qais Ahmed who claimed three wickets, leading to a struggle for the UAE batsmen to build any significant resistance. The UAE’s innings saw a partial recovery led by Muhammad Waseem who top-scored with 28 runs, but it was not enough to set a challenging target for Afghanistan.

UAE’s Fightback and Afghanistan’s Triumph

Despite a commendable fightback from the UAE bowlers, led by Parashar, Siddique, and Naseer, who reduced Afghanistan to 100/4, the Afghans held their ground. The explosive innings of Najibullah Zadran, who scored a quickfire 28 off 13 balls, ensured Afghanistan’s victory. His cameo in the penultimate over, which included two decisive sixes, ended any hopes of a UAE comeback.

The Series Unfolds

The second T20I had seen the UAE level the series with an 11-run win, courtesy of half-centuries from Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra, and a combined eight wickets from Naseer and Jawadullah. However, Afghanistan’s superior performance in the decider guaranteed their series win. The entire series was a display of competitive cricket from both sides, with the UAE showing resilience in the second match and Afghanistan making a strong comeback in the third to seal the series.

Afghanistan Sports UAE
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

