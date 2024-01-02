Naveen-Ul Haq Leads Afghanistan to Series Win Over UAE in Decisive T20 Match

Sharjah Cricket Stadium witnessed an electrifying performance by Afghanistan’s Naveen-Ul Haq, whose exceptional bowling sealed a four-wicket victory for his team against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the series decider, the third and final match of the T20 series. Naveen’s stellar four-wicket haul played an instrumental role in restricting the UAE to a modest total of 126, which Afghanistan comfortably chased down with nine balls to spare, thereby clinching the series 2-1.

Afghanistan’s Bowling Dominance

The dominance of the Afghans was set into motion when Naveen, in a spectacular onslaught, dismissed UAE’s Aryan Lakra and Vriitya Aravind in quick succession. His bowling was complemented by Qais Ahmed who claimed three wickets, leading to a struggle for the UAE batsmen to build any significant resistance. The UAE’s innings saw a partial recovery led by Muhammad Waseem who top-scored with 28 runs, but it was not enough to set a challenging target for Afghanistan.

UAE’s Fightback and Afghanistan’s Triumph

Despite a commendable fightback from the UAE bowlers, led by Parashar, Siddique, and Naseer, who reduced Afghanistan to 100/4, the Afghans held their ground. The explosive innings of Najibullah Zadran, who scored a quickfire 28 off 13 balls, ensured Afghanistan’s victory. His cameo in the penultimate over, which included two decisive sixes, ended any hopes of a UAE comeback.

The Series Unfolds

The second T20I had seen the UAE level the series with an 11-run win, courtesy of half-centuries from Muhammad Waseem and Aryan Lakra, and a combined eight wickets from Naseer and Jawadullah. However, Afghanistan’s superior performance in the decider guaranteed their series win. The entire series was a display of competitive cricket from both sides, with the UAE showing resilience in the second match and Afghanistan making a strong comeback in the third to seal the series.