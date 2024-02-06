Naveen Malik Triumphs at National Wrestling Championships Amidst Fierce Competition

At the National Wrestling Championships, wrestling's brightest stars clashed on the mat, each vying for dominance in their respective weight categories. Emerging victorious amidst the fierce competition was Commonwealth Games gold medallist Naveen Malik, who clinched the men's freestyle 74kg title in a thrilling final against Yash Tushir.

Malik's Hard-Fought Victory

The match was a testament to the skill and endurance of both competitors, with Tushir providing a formidable challenge despite suffering an early ankle injury. The tide of the match seemed to favor Tushir, who nearly overcame a three-point deficit, turning the bout into a nail-biting contest. However, Malik's second takedown proved pivotal, giving him a crucial lead that Tushir could not fully close. The match ended with Malik winning by a narrow margin of 5-4, adding another feather to his already impressive cap.

Junior World Medallist Sujeet Kalkal Dominates

In the 65kg category, the spotlight shone on Sujeet Kalkal. The 2022 World Junior bronze medallist showcased his agility and defensive skills to dominate Rohit, securing a 12-2 victory in the final. His performance was a testament to his growth and potential in the wrestling world, providing a glimpse into the future of Indian wrestling.

The event, held at Jaipur’s Railway Stadium, was marked by a high number of participants and a delayed start, leading to freestyle bouts concluding past midnight on the last day. Nonetheless, the championships celebrated winners across various weight categories, highlighting the depth of talent and competition in Indian wrestling. The National Wrestling Championships 2024 bore witness to fierce competition across 10 different weight categories, showcasing the strength and resilience of India's wrestling talent.