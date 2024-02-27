Natsume Casts New Line: Reel Fishing: Days of Summer Revitalizes Iconic Franchise

Natsume announced the upcoming release of Reel Fishing: Days of Summer, marking a significant return for the beloved series that first captivated gamers over two decades ago. Scheduled for release on multiple platforms including Switch this summer, the game promises to deliver an enriched angling experience with over 40 species of fish and more than 70 types of tackle. Hiro Maekawa, the president and CEO of Natsume, underscored the original game's landmark achievement of surpassing one million units sold on PlayStation, setting a high bar for the series' latest installment.

Advertisment

A Legacy Reborn

The original Reel Fishing game, released in North America in 1997, was a pioneer in the fishing game genre, offering players a photorealistic fishing experience that was unparalleled at the time. Its success paved the way for numerous sequels, with Reel Fishing: Days of Summer set to continue the tradition. Hiro Maekawa expressed enthusiasm for the series' future, emphasizing the game's focus on realism, nature, and a deep angling experience.

Innovative Features and Expansive Gameplay

Advertisment

With over 40 species of fish across 14 different locations, players can look forward to a diverse and immersive fishing experience. The addition of crafting over 70 kinds of tackle allows for a personalized approach to gameplay, catering to both novice and experienced anglers alike. The game's development team promises a seamless blend of challenge and relaxation, aiming to capture the essence of real-life fishing.

Anticipation Builds for Summer Release

Fans of the series and newcomers alike are eagerly awaiting the launch of Reel Fishing: Days of Summer. The game's announcement has sparked interest across the gaming community, with many looking forward to diving into its picturesque environments and engaging gameplay. As the release date approaches, Natsume aims to reel in players with the promise of reviving the nostalgic charm of the original while introducing innovations that redefine fishing games for a new generation.