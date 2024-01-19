Natixis Investment Managers Sponsors Elite US Amputee Sprinter, Femita Ayanbeku

Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM), a globally recognized asset management firm headquartered in Paris and Boston, has officially announced their sponsorship of Femita Ayanbeku, an elite US amputee sprinter. This strategic partnership has been formed not just to support Ayanbeku's athletic pursuits but also to inspire Natixis IM's employees, clients, and the wider community through her story of tenacity, dedication, and relentless positivity.
Ayanbeku: The Paragon of Resilience
Born in Boston, Ayanbeku's life took a dramatic turn following a traumatic below-knee amputation. However, it was this life-altering event that led her to discover an unyielding passion for running. With a custom prosthesis, she began training and made swift progress. Her hard work and determination saw her competing at the U.S. Team Trials shortly after receiving her running blade. Ayanbeku's exceptional performance earned her a place in the U.S. Paralympic team, representing the nation at the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games. Her crowning achievement was securing a bronze medal at the 2019 World Para Athletic Championships. Today, Ayanbeku is recognized as the fastest female amputee sprinter in the United States and is diligently preparing for the 2024 para-athletic competitions.
Inspiring Beyond the Track
Beyond her athletic prowess, Ayanbeku is deeply committed to advocating for the amputee community. She serves on the board of directors for the Born to Run Foundation and Adaptive Sports New England. In addition, she founded Limb-It-Less Creations, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting amputees and individuals with physical disabilities. As part of the partnership with Natixis IM, Ayanbeku will share her inspiring journey and experiences with the firm's charitable partners, further extending her influence and impact.
Natixis IM: A Tradition of Giving
Natixis IM's CEO, David Giunta, expressed immense pride in supporting Ayanbeku's journey. He believes that her story aligns perfectly with the firm's commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Known for having the 'Most Generous Employees in Massachusetts', Natixis IM consistently ranks as a top corporate charitable contributor. It is a part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE and is amongst the world's largest asset managers, with over $1.1 trillion in assets under management. This sponsorship of Ayanbeku is in line with the firm's tradition of giving and commitment to making a positive impact in the community.