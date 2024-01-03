Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance

After days of nationwide protests, India’s truck drivers have called off their strike against the new hit-and-run law. The decision followed a meeting between Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and representatives of the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC). The government assured the transport body that the controversial provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, would not be implemented without further discussion. The strike had triggered panic buying and fuel shortages across the country, with around 2,000 petrol pumps in western and northern India running out of stocks.

Protests Paralyze Supply Chains

The nationwide strike had a severe impact on the supply of essential commodities, leading to a significant increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables. Traffic jams, long queues at filling stations, and depleted stocks were reported across major cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi. The dire situation prompted the deployment of police at many filling stations to prevent chaos and scuffles. In response to these disruptions, the Home Ministry arranged a meeting with the truckers’ representatives to address their concerns.

Political Ramifications

As the protests intensified, the political landscape was also affected. The suspension of MPs during the Parliament winter session was alleged to be a strategic move to ensure no opposition to the proposed laws. The Congress party lent its support to the protesting truck drivers, with leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi criticizing the Modi government for enacting a law against drivers without adequate discussion and dialogue.

Strike Called Off

The strike was finally called off after the meeting between the AIMTC and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The government assured the transport body that the new provisions, which prescribe a jail term of up to 10 years or a ₹7 lakh fine for truck drivers fleeing an accident spot or failing to report the incident, would only be implemented following further consultation with the AIMTC. This decision marked the end of the nationwide protest, which had incited a political row and led to chaos in several states.