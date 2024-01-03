en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Nationwide Truck Drivers Strike in India Ends After Government Assurance

After days of nationwide protests, India’s truck drivers have called off their strike against the new hit-and-run law. The decision followed a meeting between Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and representatives of the All India Motor Transport Association (AIMTC). The government assured the transport body that the controversial provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, would not be implemented without further discussion. The strike had triggered panic buying and fuel shortages across the country, with around 2,000 petrol pumps in western and northern India running out of stocks.

Protests Paralyze Supply Chains

The nationwide strike had a severe impact on the supply of essential commodities, leading to a significant increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables. Traffic jams, long queues at filling stations, and depleted stocks were reported across major cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi. The dire situation prompted the deployment of police at many filling stations to prevent chaos and scuffles. In response to these disruptions, the Home Ministry arranged a meeting with the truckers’ representatives to address their concerns.

Political Ramifications

As the protests intensified, the political landscape was also affected. The suspension of MPs during the Parliament winter session was alleged to be a strategic move to ensure no opposition to the proposed laws. The Congress party lent its support to the protesting truck drivers, with leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi criticizing the Modi government for enacting a law against drivers without adequate discussion and dialogue.

Strike Called Off

The strike was finally called off after the meeting between the AIMTC and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The government assured the transport body that the new provisions, which prescribe a jail term of up to 10 years or a ₹7 lakh fine for truck drivers fleeing an accident spot or failing to report the incident, would only be implemented following further consultation with the AIMTC. This decision marked the end of the nationwide protest, which had incited a political row and led to chaos in several states.

0
Business India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan's Exports Surge: Economic Recovery and Growth on the Horizon

By Rizwan Shah

RHB Bank Optimistic About Malaysian Construction Sector amid RM90 Billion Development Plan

By BNN Correspondents

Real-time Update on Power Grid Corporation of India's Stock Performance

By Rafia Tasleem

Unclaimed Lottery Winnings in Texas Surpass $330 Million

By Justice Nwafor

Bumi Armada Anticipates Earnings Growth, Boosted by FPSO and ONGC Proj ...
@Business · 1 min
Bumi Armada Anticipates Earnings Growth, Boosted by FPSO and ONGC Proj ...
heart comment 0
Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels

By BNN Correspondents

Nottingham City Council to Revamp Bus Shelters with Digital Advertising Panels
Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity

By Salman Khan

Palo Alto Networks: A Leader in Cybersecurity
National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience

By BNN Correspondents

National Bank of Oman Unveils Double Rewards Offer, Bolsters Festive Shopping Experience
Thai Prime Minister Presents $101.52 Billion Budget for Economic Recovery

By Nitish Verma

Thai Prime Minister Presents $101.52 Billion Budget for Economic Recovery
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
32 seconds
UK Government Exploring Alternatives as Cost of Housing Asylum Seekers Soars
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
33 seconds
GAO Report Sounds Alarm on Cybersecurity Risks in Connected Medical Devices
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
39 seconds
Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
43 seconds
Graham's Annual Coyote Hunt: A Community United by Tradition
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
44 seconds
Philadelphia Triumphs Over Chicago in Thrilling Basketball Match
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
44 seconds
Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
44 seconds
Thrilling Girls' High School Basketball Games See Notable Victories
North Dakota Democrats Gear Up for Congressional Races: Christiansen and Hammer Step Up
46 seconds
North Dakota Democrats Gear Up for Congressional Races: Christiansen and Hammer Step Up
High-Stakes Wrestling Showdown: Virginia Tech vs Missouri Tigers
46 seconds
High-Stakes Wrestling Showdown: Virginia Tech vs Missouri Tigers
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app