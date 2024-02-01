Nationwide Manhunt for Clapham Chemical Attack Suspect, and Gazza's Plea to Rashford

There is a widespread search for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, the man behind a horrifying chemical attack in Clapham. This incident has left a mother and her two children with injuries that could alter the course of their lives. Ezedi, who has been denied asylum in the UK twice, is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt. The attack has resulted in a total of 11 people requiring medical attention in the hospital.

Manhunt in Full Swing

The police have issued a stern warning to the public to avoid any contact with Ezedi and to report his whereabouts immediately. Ezedi is a distinctive figure, with significant injuries marking the right side of his face. The Home Secretary has labeled the attack as 'appalling', and the Metropolitan police are in high alert, with other forces also joining the search. The suspect was last spotted in the Caledian Road area of North London. It is believed that he traveled from the northeast of England to execute the attack.

Warning to the Public

The public has been alerted about the potential danger that Ezedi poses. The chemical attack in South London has resulted in life-changing injuries for the mother and her three-year-old daughter. In total, 12 people were affected by the incident. The Metropolitan Police are conducting a live manhunt to capture the suspect, urging the public not to approach him. CCTV footage captured during the attack has been released, and eyewitnesses have recounted the shocking incident.

